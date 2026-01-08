Pitt Lands Auburn Transfer DB

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have now landed two defensive back commits on the same day, and both are former WPIAL stars.

Pitt started the morning with a commitment from Slippery Rock transfer and McKeesport native Kanye Thompson, and has now landed Auburn transfer and former Penn Hills star Raion Strader, Cody Nagel of CBS Sports reported.

Strader reportedly visited Pitt on Jan. 7. He was visiting at the same time as Texas Tech transfer edge rusher Braylon Rigsby.

Auburn CB transfer Raion Strader has signed with Pitt, @chris_hummer, @mzenitz and I have learned.



The 6-foot, 185-pounder has 119 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 34 PBUs and 3 INTs in his career. Strader was previously at Miami (Ohio).https://t.co/Wgr6A6MyLr pic.twitter.com/S8fbgOajhU — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) January 8, 2026

At Penn Hills, Strader was a two-time team captain and was a first-team all-conference player as a junior and senior. He also lettered in wrestling.

In Strader's first season at Miami (Ohio), he was named an All-American by College Football News and the Football Writers Association of America. He made 57 tackles, one interception and 13 pass breakups in 12 starts and 13 total games.

As a sophomore, Strader made 53 tackles, two interceptions and a team-high 18 pass breakups in 12 starts. His play earned him a first-team All-MAC selection and he was named MAC Cornerback of the Year.

Strader transferred to Auburn after the 2024 season. With the Tigers, Strader played primarily as a rotational piece, appearing in 12 games without making a start and totaling 179 snaps. He made nine tackles and three pass breakups this past season, and according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed eight catches on 12 targets for 109 yards and one touchdown in coverage.

Aug 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Raion Strader (13) breaks up a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (6) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Pitt Transfer Portal Update

The additions of Strader and Thompson now move Pitt's transfer class up to five total members.

The first was Penn offensive tackle Netinho Olivieri on Jan. 4, then Western Carolina receiver Malik Knight and Akron offensive lineman Keylen Davis on Jan. 7.

Olivieri earned first-team All-Ivy honors in 2024 and was an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention in 2025. He appeared in 32 total games, started the last three seasons and totaled 1,945 career snaps as a redshirt junior.

Knight recorded 47 catches, 774 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. He spent the first two seasons with the Catamounts under offensive coordinator Kade Bell's offense. He has a total of 72 catches for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.

Davis was part of an Akron offensive line that paved the way for 1,000-yard rusher Jordan Gant. Davis has made 22 career starts in 31 games and was a third-team All-MAC selection this past season.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt