Pitt Lands Auburn Transfer DB
In this story:
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have now landed two defensive back commits on the same day, and both are former WPIAL stars.
Pitt started the morning with a commitment from Slippery Rock transfer and McKeesport native Kanye Thompson, and has now landed Auburn transfer and former Penn Hills star Raion Strader, Cody Nagel of CBS Sports reported.
Strader reportedly visited Pitt on Jan. 7. He was visiting at the same time as Texas Tech transfer edge rusher Braylon Rigsby.
At Penn Hills, Strader was a two-time team captain and was a first-team all-conference player as a junior and senior. He also lettered in wrestling.
In Strader's first season at Miami (Ohio), he was named an All-American by College Football News and the Football Writers Association of America. He made 57 tackles, one interception and 13 pass breakups in 12 starts and 13 total games.
As a sophomore, Strader made 53 tackles, two interceptions and a team-high 18 pass breakups in 12 starts. His play earned him a first-team All-MAC selection and he was named MAC Cornerback of the Year.
Strader transferred to Auburn after the 2024 season. With the Tigers, Strader played primarily as a rotational piece, appearing in 12 games without making a start and totaling 179 snaps. He made nine tackles and three pass breakups this past season, and according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed eight catches on 12 targets for 109 yards and one touchdown in coverage.
Pitt Transfer Portal Update
The additions of Strader and Thompson now move Pitt's transfer class up to five total members.
The first was Penn offensive tackle Netinho Olivieri on Jan. 4, then Western Carolina receiver Malik Knight and Akron offensive lineman Keylen Davis on Jan. 7.
Olivieri earned first-team All-Ivy honors in 2024 and was an Associated Press All-American Honorable Mention in 2025. He appeared in 32 total games, started the last three seasons and totaled 1,945 career snaps as a redshirt junior.
Knight recorded 47 catches, 774 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. He spent the first two seasons with the Catamounts under offensive coordinator Kade Bell's offense. He has a total of 72 catches for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.
Davis was part of an Akron offensive line that paved the way for 1,000-yard rusher Jordan Gant. Davis has made 22 career starts in 31 games and was a third-team All-MAC selection this past season.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Star Freshman Kicker Transfers to Michigan
- Pitt Gains Transfer Portal DB Commitment
- Pitt Receives Commitment from Akron Transfer OL
- Pitt Set to Host Auburn Transfer CB
- Former Pitt WR Commits to Texas Tech
Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt
Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.