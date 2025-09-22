Pitt Likely to Add Extra ACC Game
The ACC is likely to make a major change when it comes to future schedules of its member institutions.
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said that the conference's Athletic Director have supported a regular season schedule that will feature 10 Power 4 opponents — including nine conference matchups. The current conference schedule is eight games.
However, as pointed out by ESPN's Andrea Adelson, one ACC team would still play eight games annually due to the number of available opportunities. She also reported that the new model would be fully implemented by 2027.
"We have been incredibly intentional throughout our discussions on ACC Football, including the future of our conference schedule," Phillips said in a statement released by the ACC. "Today, the Athletic Directors of the 17 football-playing institutions overwhelmingly supported a regular season schedule that includes nine conference games and a minimum of 10 games each year against Power 4 opponents. This positions the ACC as one of the two leagues committed to having every team annually play a minimum of 10 Power 4 teams."
"There will be additional discussions and more details to be determined, but today's decision showcases the commitment and leadership of our ADs in balancing what is best for strengthening the conference and their respective programs. As specified in the Conference constitution, the model will be presented to the Faculty Athletics Representatives for formal adoption."
It would be a major move, one that would put the ACC with the Big 12 and SEC, which will require its member schools to play nine conference games and one non-conference game next season. The Big Ten is set to play a nine-game conference schedule, but does not require a 10th Power 4 opponent.
As it stands, Pitt is slated to play 11 Power 4 games next season. But with Ole Miss, Wisconsin and UCF currently on the schedule (and Miami (Oh.)), there could be some additional moves announced.
The non-conference schedule in 2027 currently includes Western Michigan, Wisconsin (in Dublin, Ireland) and UConn. That will have to change when the nine-game schedule is implemented.
The current ACC scheduling pod, which had previously had Pitt playing Boston College, Syracuse and Virginia Tech every season between 2023-26 but was impacted by the addition of Cal, Stanford and SMU, is also set to be replaced in the 2027 season.
The new nine-game conference schedule will be presented to the Faculty Athletics Representatives for formal adoption and additional information will be released then.
