WVU Coach Reveals Game Plan Used Against Pitt
The 108th Backyard Brawl ended in a win for the West Virginia Mountaineers and a loss for the Pitt Panthers. The West Virginia fans and team came with a lot of energy to defend Morgantown. But, what really led West Virginia to a victory was the coaching, specifically on defense.
Pitt's redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein didn't start the game off right for his team. Early on, he had 11 incompletions, fumbled the ball, and threw an interception into the end zone. Holstein was able to bounce back in the second half, finishing the game with 22-of-37 passes for 303 yard. However, the West Virginia defense was too much for him as Pitt blew a later fourth quarter lead to lose in overtime.
Pitt had just come off two games where they heavily overpowered their opponent. In the opener against Duquesne, Holstein threw four touchdowns and helped Pitt get a 61-9 win. Against Central Michigan, Holstein threw for 304 yards and another four touchdowns, leading the Panthers to a 45-17 win.
Coming off of these two fiery offensive games, it was a tall task for West Virginia's defense to slow down the Panthers. West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley was up for it.
Alley says that his defensive plan was to confuse Holstein by having defensive coverage that the team hasn't used yet, so that Pitt's offense couldn't have prepared for it by watching film. Just recently, Pitt linebacker Javon McIntyre talked about how the only film the team can go off of is the two games West Virginia already played.
Holstein and Pitt's offensive line weren't prepared for the heavily blitzing West Virginia defense. Holstein got sacked an immense six total times throughout the game. When he wasn't getting sacked, he had so little time to make a decision that he either had to make a tough throw or take the ball himself.
West Virginia's cornerbacks and safeties also did a great job defending Pitt's receivers. Kenny Johnson, who was recognized as Pitt's best wide receiver in the preseason, was held to just 21 receiving yards.
Another factor that helped Alley's defense was Pitt's star runningback Desmond Reid leaving the game early with an unknown injury. Without Reid, Pitt's run game suffered. While freshman running back Juelz Goff was able to run for 37 yards, West Virginia's defense did a great job of stopping everybody else; Holstein rushed for a career-worst -27 yards.
The loss in the 108th Backyard Brawl was a huge upset for Pitt. It can be hard for Pitt fans to praise the Mountaineers in any aspect, but credit must be given to a great game plan from Zac Alley.
