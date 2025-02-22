Inside The Panthers

Pitt Offer Report: ATH Elijah Moss-Williams

A first glance at Elijah Moss-Williams, a two-way prospect offered by Pitt this week. 

Kevin Sinclair

IG: switched.itup_elii
In this story:

On Thursday, the Pitt Panthers extended an offer to Elijah Moss-Williams, a two-way player categorized positionally as an ‘athlete.’

Pitt joins Power Four programs Duke, Indiana, Miami, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia on top of Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Delaware, East Carolina, Marshall, Old Dominion, and Temple in the race for his pledge.

Primarily known as a receiver, also capable of playing defensive back at the next level, Moss-Williams was a standout performer in a powerhouse program last year in Norfolk, Virginia. 

Maury High School averaged 51.6 points per game last year. If you take a look at the roster fielded by the Norfolk program, it’s not difficult to understand how they pulled off such high scoring. 

In the winter, Moss-Williams and Maury High School won the Virginia 5A State Championship, trouncing Briar Woods 46-0. The new Pitt prospect contributed a 67-yard touchdown catch-and-run. 

You can view the highlights from that title game below, Moss-Williams shown reeling in the touchdown strike launched by Newkirk at the 0:45 mark. 

It was the second consecutive state title win for Moss-Williams and the Commodores. In the 2023-24 season, Maury High School went a perfect 15-0 en route to a 45-24 victory over Stone Bridge High School. 

Moss-Williams scored on nearly a third of his catches that year. The quick-and-shifty receiver finished his sophomore campaign with 25 receptions for 566 yards and seven touchdowns

Moss-Williams is one of multiple Power Four recruits featured on the roster last year. Four-star 2026 linebacker Isaiah Simmons, three-star 2026 receiver Jyran Evans, four-star South Carolina safety signee Kendall Daniels Jr., four-star Clemson 2025 edge rusher signee Ari Watford, and four-star 2025 North Carolina quarterback signee Au’tori Newkirk were among his star-studded teammates last fall. 

Last spring, Moss-Williams clocked a 10.74 in the 100 meters. It’s a high level of speed that pops off the screen while tuning into his junior season highlights. 

In the ballpark of 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, Moss-Williams is a slot receiver prospect offensively, and he’s viewed as a potential cornerback or nickel corner at the next level. 

You can check out his highlights from the 2024-25 season below.

So far, Moss-Williams has taken multiple trips to Pitt’s rival, West Virginia, while also visiting another ACC foe in Virginia Tech, among others. 

Look for the Panthers coaching staff to work on getting the Virginia product on campus this spring and/or in June for one of the official visit weekends. 


After Moss-Williams announced his offer from Pitt on Thursday, the Panthers landed its second commitment from safety Isaac Patterson. He joins quarterback Angelo Renda in the Pitt 2026 class, and we can be sure he’d love a target like Moss-Williams on the perimeter of Kade Bell’s offense

Without question, the varsity rising senior fits the profile for what Pitt looks for as weaponry for Bell’s unit.

Published
Kevin Sinclair
KEVIN SINCLAIR

Kevin Sinclair writes coverage of the Pitt Panthers along with the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans for On SI. Previously, he was a recruiting reporter and managing editor at Irish Illustrated, the privately-owned Notre Dame site within the 247Sports Network, for over seven-and-a-half years. Kevin studied multimedia journalism and has been a sports writer for nearly a decade.

