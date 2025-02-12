Pitt Football Hosting Speedy 2026 WR
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will host a number of recruits this summer as they look to build their roster for the future.
Blake Hamilton, a wide receiver in the Class of 2026, announced that he is taking an official visit to Pitt from June 5-7, which is the first weekend of the month.
Hamilton hails from Katy, Texas and plays for Fort Bend Christian Academy in Sugar Land, which are both in the Houston metro area.
He had a solid junior season in 2024, making 47 catches for 687 yards, 14.6 yards per reception, and nine touchdowns in 13 games, 52.8 yards per contest. He also rushed five times for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Hamilton excelled as both a punt returner and a kickoff returner, with 179 kickoff return yards and 196 punt return yards, for 375 yards total, giving him 1,136 all-purpose yards, 87.4 yards per game.
He also starred at cornerback, with 31 tackles (14 solo), six passes defended and eight interceptions.
His play led Fort Bend Christian to an 8-5 record and a 5-0 record in TAAPS Division 4 District II, winning the district title. It also earned him All-State honors, First Team at cornerback and Second Team at wide receiver
He played the past two seasons for Tompkins High School in Katy and ran track there as well. He qualified for the Texas 6A State meet in the 4x100 4x200 and the 200-meter dash. His personal record for the 200-meter dash is 21.10 seconds and for the 100-meter dash, it's 10.75 seconds.
Pitt was the first school that offered Hamilton back on Jan. 16. He holds three other offers, all at the FCS level, including Alabama A&M, Georgetown and Idaho.
No recruiting site has given Hamilton a rating so far, but he'll likely get them when he receives more offers.
Pitt will host a number of recruits from the Class of 2026 on official visits, including quarterback Angelo Renda, who committed to the program.
Hamilton will serve as one of three players coming on official visits from Texas, with four-star offensive lineman Day'jon Moore from Willis High School in Willis coming the weekend of June 12-14, plus Renda.
The other recruits coming on official visits includes three-star linebacker Markel Dabney, who plays Hugenot High School in Richmond, Va., four-star athlete Damon Ferguson from Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore and running backs in four-star Favour Akih, who plays for Rutherford B. Hayes High School in Delaware, Ohio, and three-star Christian Lawrence from Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Ga.
