Pitt Star QB Eli Holstein Announces 2025 Return
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have one of their best players back for next season, as star quarterback Eli Holstein announced his 2025 return on Twitter.
Holstein hails from Zachary, La. and played for Zachary High School, coming out as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023 and signing with Alabama.
He would eventually transfer to Pitt following the end of his first season, which he redshirted and saw no playing time, joining new offensive coordinator Kade Bell and his fast paced, spread attack.
Holstein dealt with injury in spring ball, but then excelled in the summer, winning the starting job over redshirt junior Nate Yarnell.
He would have a great season for Pitt, completing 180-of-291 passes, 61.8%, for 2,228 yards and 17 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 10 games this season. He also ranks second on Pitt with 328 rushing yards on 81 carries, 4.0 yards per carry, and three touchdowns on the ground.
His 17 touchdown passes and four 300-yard passing games rank tied for the most by a Pitt freshman since Alex Van Pelt in 1989.
Holstein earned ACC Rookie of the Week five times, Davey O'Brien Award Weekly honors twice and Walter Camp Award Weekly honors once, while also leading the Panthers to a 7-0 start, the best since 1982.
He played a big role in comebacks in back-to-back games vs. Power Four opponents. He led three touchdown drives and the last drive for the game-winning field goal on the road vs. Cincinnati in Week 2, after Pitt was down 27-6 midway through the fourth quarter.
Holstein also led two touchdown drives late vs. rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3 at Acrisure Stadium, to end a 10-point deficit with five minutes remaining, and win 38-34. He earned Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week honors as well for this performance.
He had another great games in the 34-24 win vs. North Carolina on the road on Oct. 5. He completed 25-of-42 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, while also leading Pitt on the ground with 10 rushes for 76 yards and one touchdown, giving him four scores in the victory.
Holstein struggled in the games going forward and also dealt with injury, leaving three contests early and missing two. He suffered a late hit out of bounds in the home win vs. Syracuse in Week 9, took a hit to the head vs. Virginia in the home loss in Week 11 and suffered a lower leg injury in the road loss to Louisville in Week 13, which led to him missing the last two games of the season.
Pitt also struggled without Holstein in the game, going 0-5 in his abscence, either missing the game entirely or when he departed early.
The Panthers will have their two best offensive weapons back for 2025, as star running back Desmond Reid also announced his return recently.
