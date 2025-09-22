WATCH: Pitt HC Discusses Bounce Back After Bye Week

Inside The Panthers

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media on Monday about how his team is able to bounce back from a loss following the bye week.
PITTSBURGH - Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke for the first time since a demoralizing 31-24 overtime loss to West Virginia a couple of weeks ago, and he talked about the ability to bounce back.

Narduzzi spoke about his team "beating themselves" against West Virginia and the challenges that lay ahead against Louisville. He also spoke about expectations around quarterback Eli Holstein, going forward, a few roster updates coming off the bye week and more.

"You live and learn, you get stronger from it," Narduzzi said. "We build off it. The ACC is ahead of us. Non-conference game is a non-conference game. The goal at the end of the day is to win an ACC Championship. Our guys realize that, and I think they learned a lot from last week's game, our first really big game on the road, which are never easy to go on the road and win a football game."

