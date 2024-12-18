Pitt Starting OL Duo Returning in 2025
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers will have two of their starting offensive lineman back for the 2025 season, as they look to build continuity for a position that group that lacked it this season.
Panthers redshirt junior Lyndon Cooper and redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer both announced on Twitter that they will return in 2025 as a member of the program.
Cooper played three seasons at NC State from 2021-23 before transferring to Pitt. He played in 14 games with five starts, including three starts at left guard and two starts at center, with his starts all coming in the 2023 season.
He transferred into Pitt as a midyear enrollee, participating in spring practices and fall camp. He would win the starting center position over fellow redshirt junior in Terrence Moore, who started nine games the previous season.
Cooper started all 11 games he played in for Pitt in 2024 at center, helping install offensive coordinator Kade Bell's scheme, featuring a quick, fast paced, up-tempo spread offense that requires the center to make rapid decisions throughout the game.
The only game Cooper missed came in the 37-9 road blowout vs. Louisville in Week 13, as he suffered an injury in the previous game, a 24-20 home loss to then ranked No. 20 Clemson in Week 14.
Moore transferred out following the end of the season, meaning that Cooper will certainly hold onto the position for his final year of eligibility in 2025.
Baer played in three games as a true freshman in 2022, the last three regular season contests, which included Virginia on the road, Duke at home and Miami on the road.
He earned a starting position in 2023 following Matt Goncalves suffering a season-ending injury in the Week 3 road loss to rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl. He would start eight times at right tackle and once at left tackle, in the blowout road defeat to rival then ranked No. 14 Notre Dame in Week 10.
Baer held on to the starting right tackle spot in 2024, playing the first eight games at the spot.
Branson Taylor, who suffered a season-ending injuryf in the home win over Cal in Week 7 forced the Panthers to make changes to the offensive line.
Baer stayed at right tackle the next two games, with redshirt junior Terrence Enos Jr. taking over as the starter at left tackle, but they would eventually put Baer at left tackle starting with the loss to Virginia at home in Week 11.
He started that game and the next three contests, giving him four starts at left tackle, where he'll most likely play at again next season.
Rising junior BJ Williams, who started all 12 games at right guard for Pitt, also announced his return for 2025, making three offensive line starters coming back next season.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Star Earns More All-American Recognition
- Pitt Volleyball Olivia Babcock Named NPOY Finalist
- Former Pitt Star RB Excelling With Cardinals
- Pitt Freshman DT Duo Returning in 2025
- Pitt Duo Earns AP All-American Honor
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt