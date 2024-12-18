Pitt DT Earns Freshman All-American Honors
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had one of their freshman earn national recognition for their play in 2024, who they hope will serve as a great talent for the rest of his collegiate career.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) released their Freshman All-American Team, which included Pitt defensive lineman Francis Brewu.
Brewu played for Thomas Worthington High School in Columbus, Ohio, making 28 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks as a junior in 2022 and made 28 tackles for loss and 10 sacks as a senior in 2023, earning numerous honors for his play.
Rivals ranked Brewu as a four-star in the Class of 2024, No. 22 defensive tackle and No. 17 in Ohio. 247Sports and On3 both saw Brewu as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 47 at his position and No. 15 in the state, while On3 ranked him the No. 38 defensive tackle and No. 19 recruit in Ohio.
Brewu missed the first game of the season vs. Kent State, a 55-24 blowout at Acrisure Stadium, but he would play in the final 11 contests, making 13 tackles (two solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and four quarterback hits across 214 snaps.
He had two tackles in the win over Youngstown State, while making a tackle for loss and a season-high three tackles vs. SMU. He also had two quarterback hits on Clemson's Cade Klubnik in Week 12 and his first sack vs. Louisville in Week 13.
He announced his return to the team this week, along with fellow Panthers freshman defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington.
Brewu will have three years remaining with Pitt, joining fellow defensive tackles next season in rising redshirt juniors Sean FitzSimmons and Nick James, plus rising redshirt sophomore Isaiah "Ghost" Neal.
The Panthers also have defensive ends in sixth year Nate Temple, redshirt junior Chief Borders, redshirt sophomore Jimmy Scott, redshirt freshman Maverick Gracio and freshmen in Zachary Crothers, Ty Yuhas, and Sincere Edwards coming back next season
Pitt also has three incoming freshmen defensive ends from the Class of 2025. This includes Julian Anderson out of Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J., Trevor Sommers out powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Denim Cook out of Bishop Hartley High School in Columbus, Ohio.
