Pitt Volleyball Stays Ranked No. 1
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers volleyball is continuing to play at an incredibly high level, as they stay ranked No. 1 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll.
They received 49 first place votes, with No. 2 Nebraska receiving 11 and No. 3 Penn State receiving one vote, a two vote decrease for Pitt from last week. This makes it nine straight weeks that Pitt has held on the No. 1 ranking in the AVCA Coaches Poll.
Pitt swept both Virginia and Virginia Tech this past weekend on the road. This makes it six straight wins, as they swept both Cal on Oct. 18 and No. 5 Stanford on Oct. 20 two weeks ago, defeated No. 4Louisville in five sets on Oct. 25 and Notre Dame in four sets on Oct. 27, with all four games at home.
AVCA Coaches Poll
Pitt, Nebraska, Penn State and Louisville, all stay No. 1-No. 4, while Wisconsin and Kansas remain at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. Nebraska sweeping Wisconsin on the road didn't move either team.
Stanford lost to Miami in five sets, which dropped them down one spot just to No. 6, as they also defeated No. 23 Florida State in four sets last weekend. Creighton now moves up to No. 5.
Texas suffered home losses to Missouri and rival Oklahoma this past weekend, both in five-sets. This dropped them six spots from No. 9 to No. 15.
Purdue, SMU and Arizona State each moved up two spots to No. 9-11, respectively. Oregon also dropped two spots from No. 10 to No. 12 after they lost in five sets on the road to rival Washington. Kentucky and Minnesota each moved up one spot to No. 13 and No. 14, respectively.
Florida State dropped one spot to No. 24, while Georgia Tech and North Carolina remain at No. 16 and No. 24 respectively. Georgia Tech held off a reverse sweep attempt from North Carolina on the road, winning in five sets.
Pitt Volleyball Schedule Ahead
Pitt hosts No. 25 North Carolina on Nov. 8, with this serving as the ninth ranked matchup they will play in this season. They also host Duke on Nov. 10, who is 9-14 overall and 5-7 in the ACC.
UNC is 18-3 overall and 10-2 in conference play, with a loss to rival NC State in four sets on Oct. 11 in Raleigh their only ACC defeat along with Georgia Tech.
Pitt has seven ranked wins including three on the road against then ranked No. 10 Oregon in the season opener on Aug. 30, then ranked No. 23 USC on Sept. 11 and then ranked No. 13 Georgia Tech on Sept. 29, all sweeps.
Their highest ranked win on the season came at the Petersen Events Center against Penn State in the Keystone Classic, taking down the No. 3 team on Sept. 18 in front of a program record crowd at the Petersen Events Center of 11,800 fans.
Pitt also swept then ranked No. 15 SMU on Oct. 9 at Fitzgerald Field House, but would lose on the road to them on Oct. 12, suffering their first defeat of the season in five sets, after leading 2-1 after three sets.
