Pitt vs. Notre Dame TV Information Announced
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers' top-25 matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will air on ABC/ESPN3, according to FBSchedules.com.
The game is still set to kick off at noon on Nov. 15. The only discrepancy when the kickoff time was originally announced was whether the game would air on ESPN or ABC.
This is the first time this season that Pitt will play on ABC, and it will be the first time that the Panthers' played on the network since the 17-6 loss to West Virginia in the 2023 Backyard Brawl.
This week's game is the biggest of the season so far for Pitt. The Panthers have faced some challenging and talented ACC foes like Louisville and NC State, but Notre Dame is a different kind of beast.
The Fighting Irish are on a seven-game winning streak after suffering close top-25 losses to Miami and Texas A&M to start the season. First-year starting quarterback CJ Carr has also been impressive this season, passing for 2,275 yards, 19 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He has also completed an efficient 67.6% of his passes and has a top-10 QBR of 83.3.
Pitt vs. Notre Dame History
This game will be the 71st all-time meeting between Pitt and Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish hold a 49-21 advantage over the Panthers, and this series dates back to 1930.
Pat Narduzzi has yet to beat Notre Dame in his 11-year head coaching tenure at Pitt. He has faced the Irish four times, with the most recent meeting being the 58-7 rout in South Bend in 2023. Pitt has lost to Notre Dame by an average margin of 27.5 points under Narduzzi.
The last time Pitt beat Notre Dame was in 2013, with a 28-21 win at Heinz Field. Tom Savage had 243 yards and two touchdowns, including a 63-yard score to Devin Street. James Connor also had two touchdowns in the win.
This game will have major College Football Playoff implications for Notre Dame, but not so much for Pitt. The Panthers can lose this game and still make the ACC Championship, just as long as they beat Georgia Tech and Miami in the coming weeks. But adding a third loss to Notre Dame's record could put its postseason hopes in jeopardy.
The Fighting Irish do not have the luxury of making the Playoff via an automatic bid, unlike Pitt, due to not being in a Power Four conference.
