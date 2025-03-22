Pitt Wrestling's Mac Stout Earns All-American Honors
PHILADELPHIA — Pitt Panthers redshirt sophomore Mac Stout earned All-American honors at the NCAA Championships at the Wells Fargo Center.
Stout missed out on the Semifinals at 197 pounds, after he lost a close match with No. 3 Cal State Bakersfield redshirt sophomore AJ Ferarri, 2-0 after riding time.
He would win a 4-2 decision over No. 7 Northern Iowa redshirt sophomore Wyatt Voelker in the Blood Round, earning All-American status.
Stout did lose his next match, 4-1 in sudden victory vs. No. 12 Arkansas-Little Rock redshirt sophomore Stephen Little. He'll wrestle No. 20 Nebraska freshman Camden McDanel for Seventh Place on March 22 at 11:00 a.m.
Pitt had two wrestlers who also made the Blood Round like Stout in No. 15 redshirt junior Luca Augustine at 174 pounds and No. 10 Dayton Pitzer at 285 pounds.
Augustine and Pitzer would both win their first two matches, but then lost the first Blood Round match, ending their shots at All-American honors.
No. 24 redshirt freshman Dylan Evans at 157 pounds and No. 9 graduate student Reece Heller at 184 pounds lost their first match of the day and ended their team at the NCAA Championships after Session 3.
Heller will graduate and ends his time in college, spending the past three seasons with Pitt after transferring from Hofstra.
Panthers head coach Keith Gavin praised his team and Stout for earning All-American honors.
"It's a lot, but happy for Mac for getting on the podium," Gavin said. "It's a big step for him, just a sophomore. It's been a while since our program had a sophomore place. Yeah we had two other chances there, especially at 74, but proud of those guys. They wrestled really well."
Pitt Wrestling at NCAA Championships Results: Day 2
157 Pounds: No. 24 Dylan Evans (1-2)
First Round: No. 9 Tommy Askey (Minnesota) 7-2 decision over No. 24 Dylan Evans (Pitt)
Consolations: No. 24 Dylan Evans (Pitt) 4-1 SV-1 over No. 25 Sonny Santiago (North Carolina)
No. 23 Chase Saldate (Michigan) 7-2 decision over No. 24 Dylan Evans (Pitt)
Saldate got early takedown, but Evans made two escapes and almost scored late in the second period, which would've given him the lead.
Evans tried for another takedown in the third period, but Saldate got another and held on for the 7-2 decision.
174 Pounds: No. 15 Luca Augustine (3-2)
First Round:No. 18 Gaven Sax (Oklahoma) 5-0 decision (riding time) over No. 15 Luca Augustine (Pitt)
Consolations: Round 1: No. 15 Luca Augustine (Pitt) 10-2 major decision over No. 31 Branson John (Maryland)
Round 2: No. 15 Luca Augustine (Pitt) 4-3 decision over No. 16 Lorenzo Norman (Stanford)
Round 3: No. 15 Luca Augusstine (Pitt) 4-1 SV-1 over No. 25 Dalton Harkins (Army)
Blood Round: No. 11 Patrick Kennedy 7-6 decision (riding time) over No. 15 Luca Augustine (Pitt)
Augustine and Norman came into this matchup having faced off twice this season prior. Norman won 8-6 in the dual at Fitzgerald Field House on Jan. 10, but Augustine won 4-1 in sudden victory in the ACC Semifinals.
Augustine got a quick escape and a takedown in the second period, which helped him in his 4-3 decision, as he fended off shots from Norman to keep going in the consolations.
He and Harkins battled it out over three periods, with each player only getting an escape.
Augustine would then make the crucial takedown and headed to the Blood Round for a chance at an All-American spot.
He took an early lead over Kennedy in the Blood Round, with a takedown, up 3-1 at the end of the first period.
Augustine struggled initially on bottom in the second period, but would get a reversal, taking a 5-2 lead.
Kennedy escaped early on in the third period and made the crucial takedown, going up 6-5. Augustine made a late escape, but Kennedy won on riding time, 7-6.
184 Pounds: No. 9 Reece Heller (1-2)
First Round: No. 9 Reece Heller (Pitt) 2-0 decision (riding time) No. 24 Devan Hendricks (Bellarmine)
Round of 16: No. 8 Jaxon Smith (Maryland) pins (2:45) No. 9 Reece Heller (Pitt)
Consolations: No. 23 Aiden Brenot (North Dakota State) pins (2:35) No. 9 Reece Heller
Heller lost again in the consolations, as Brenot pinned him in the first period, ending his collegiate career.
197 Pounds: No. 6 Mac Stout (3-2)
First Round: No. 6 Mac Stout (Pitt) 12-0 major decision over No. 27 Michael Dellagata (Cornell)
Round of 16: No. 6 Mac Stout (Pitt) 4-2 decision over No. 11 Luke Stout (Princeton)
Quarterfinals: No. 3 AJ Ferrari (Cal State Bakersfield) 2-0 decision (riding time) over No. 6 Mac Stout (Pitt)
Blood Round: No. 6 Mac Stout (Pitt) 4-2 decision over No. 7 Wyatt Voelker (Northern Iowa)
Blood Round 2: No. 12 Stephen Little (Arkansas-Little Rock) 4-1 SV-1 over No. 6 Mac Stout (Pitt)
Ferrari got an escape in the second period and then rode out Stout for the entirety of the third period for the 2-0 decision after riding time.
Stout got a takedown in the first period and fended off shots from Voelker, earning a 4-2 decision and All-American honors.
Little defeated Stout in sudden victory with a takedown, after the two wrestlers created few scoring opportunities the first three rounds.
285 Pounds: No. 10 Dayton Pitzer (3-2)
First Round: No. 10 Dayton Pitzer (Pitt) 6-2 decision (riding time) over No. 23 Daniel Bucknavich (Cleveland State)
Round of 16: No. 7 Isaac Trumble (NC State) 5-2 decision (riding time) over No. 10 Dayton Pitzer (Pitt)
Consolations: Round 2: No. 10 Dayton Pitzer (Pitt) 9-0 major decision (riding time) over No. 25 Luke Rasmussen (South Dakota State)
Round 3: No. 10 Dayton Pitzer (Pitt) pins (3:51) No. 15 Trevor Tinker (Cal Poly)
Blood Round: No. 5 Ben Kueter (Iowa) 5-1 decision (riding time) over No. 10 Dayton Pitzer (Pitt)
Pitzer dominated his match with Rasmussen, riding him for most of it and getting two takedowns plus two near fal points in the win.
He would do the same with Tinker, pinning him midway through the second period.
Pitzer faced No. 5 Ben Kueter of Iowa for a chance at an All-American spot.
After a scoreless first period, Pitzer started on top of Kueter, but then Kueter escaped and immediately made a takedown for a quick 4-0 lead.
Pitzer went bottom for the second period and never escaped, allowing Kueter a 5-1 victory after riding time.
