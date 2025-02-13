Former Pitt Assistant Coach Takes Maryland Job

𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐨 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐬𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞@CoachAPowell is our new Special Teams Coordinator!



🔗https://t.co/DcJe5kz1wB pic.twitter.com/IVld28DSPs