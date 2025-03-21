LIVE FEED: Pitt Wrestling Starts Day 2 of NCAA Championships
PHILADELPHIA — The Pitt Panthers head into Day 2 of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Wells Fargo Center, with one Quarterfinalist and four competitors in the consolations.
No. 6 redshirt sophomore Mac Stout made it to the quarterfinals at 197 pounds. He had two victories a 12-0 major decision over No. 27 Michael Dellagata of Cornell and then a 4-2 decision over his brother, No. 11 Luke Stout of Princeton, in the Round of 16.
The Panthers also have four consolation competitors in No. 24 redshirt freshman Dylan Evans at 157 pounds, No. 15 redshirt junior Luca Augustine at 174 pounds, No. 9 graduate student Reece Heller at 184 pounds and No. 10 Dayton Pitzer at 285 pounds.
Quarterfinals and next round of consolations begin at 12:00 p.m. and the Semifinals/"Blood Round" begins at 8:00 p.m.
Pitt Wrestling at NCAA Championships Live Results: Day 2
157 Pounds: No. 24 Dylan Evans (1-1)
First Round: No. 9 Tommy Askey (Minnesota) 7-2 decision over No. 24 Dylan Evans (Pitt)
Consolations: No. 24 Dylan Evans (Pitt) 4-1 SV-1 over No. 25 Sonny Santiago (North Carolina)
No. 24 Dylan Evans (Pitt) vs. No. 23 Chase Saldate (Michigan)
174 Pounds: No. 15 Luca Augustine(1-1)
First Round:No. 18 Gaven Sax (Oklahoma) 5-0 decision (riding time) over No. 15 Luca Augustine (Pitt)
Consolations: No. 15 Luca Augustine (Pitt) 10-2 major decision over No. 31 Branson John (Maryland)
No. 15 Luca Augustine (Pitt) vs. No. 16 Lorenzo Norman (Stanford)
Augustine and Norman come into this matchup having faced off twice this season prior. Norman won 8-6 in the dual at Fitzgerald Field House on Jan. 10, but Augustine won 4-1 in sudden victory in the ACC Semifinals.
184 Pounds: No. 9 Reece Heller (1-1)
First Round: No. 9 Reece Heller (Pitt) 2-0 decision (riding time) No. 24 Devan Hendricks (Bellarmine)
Round of 16: No. 8 Jaxon Smith (Maryland) pins (2:45) No. 9 Reece Heller (Pitt)
Consolations: No. 9 Reece Heller vs. No. 23 Aiden Brenot (North Dakota State)
197 Pounds: No. 6 Mac Stout (2-0)
First Round: No. 6 Mac Stout (Pitt) 12-0 major decision over No. 27 Michael Dellagata (Cornell)
Round of 16: No. 6 Mac Stout (Pitt) 4-2 decision over No. 11 Luke Stout (Princeton)
Quarterfinals: No. 6 Mac Stout (Pitt) vs. No. 3 AJ Ferrari (Cal State Bakersfield)
285 Pounds: No. 10 Dayton Pitzer (1-1)
First Round: No. 10 Dayton Pitzer (Pitt) 6-2 decision (riding time) over No. 23 Daniel Bucknavich (Cleveland State)
Round of 16: No. 7 Isaac Trumble (NC State) 5-2 decision (riding time) over No. 10 Dayton Pitzer (Pitt)
Consolations: No. 10 Dayton Pitzer (Pitt) vs. No. 25 Luke Rasmussen (South Dakota State)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt LB Braylan Lovelace Comfortable at Mike Position
- Pitt's Mac Stout Wins Emotional Match Over Brother
- How Pitt RB Desmond Reid Plans to Ascend in Year Two
- Pitt D-Tackle Predicting ‘Special Year’ on Defense
- Pitt Wrestling Completes Day One at NCAA Championships
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt