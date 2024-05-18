Pitt's Jeff Capel Reacts to New Transfer Addition
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have made another significant addition, adding 21-year-old Bosnian native Amsal Delalic to the 2024-25 roster.
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was able to finally offer some insight into what kind of prospect they had gotten in Delalic after the team made his signing official less than 24 hours after Delalic himself announced a verbal commitment.
“We are excited to add Amsal to our roster,” Capel said. “He is a talented guard with an outstanding shooting stroke and feel for the game. He has played at a high level internationally and will come into our program ready to compete. We were looking to add another high-upside player with the shooting ability to stretch the floor and Amsal fits that role.”
Delalic functions as a wing, standing at 6-foot-8, and hails from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He played last season for Boruc Nektar a team in the Bosnia - Division I, where he made appearances in 23 games.
He averaged 23.0 minutes, 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, respectively, while shooting 43.6% from the field, 41.6% from 3-point range and 79.7% from the foul line.
Delalic turns 21 this July, but since he hasn't played collegiate basketball, he would still have four years left of eligibility. Eurospects also ranks him as the No. 26 player born in 2003 in Europe.
He excels with the ball in his hand, whether it's pulling up from behind the arc or driving through defenders to the hoop for a bucket. He shows no fear anywhere on the court, something that will endear him quickly to Panthers fans.
Delalic will provide a scoring punch that the Panthers hope can put them over the top as they seek redemtion for a narrow NCAA Tournament miss last season.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- New Electric RB Emerging for Pitt
- Pitt 2025 Commit Announces Official Visit
- Pitt Struggling in Transfer Portal
- Pitt Hosting 2025 3-Star on Official Visit
- Bosnian Sharpshooter Commits to Pitt
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt