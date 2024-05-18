Pitt's Bub Carrington Moving Up Draft Boards

Pitt’s Bub Carrington was featured in a solo workout in front of NBA execs at the GSM + UNLTD Pro Day.



Measured at 6’3 ¾”, 195 lbs w/ a 6’8” wingspan.



Showcased a well-rounded dribble/pass/shoot skill set.



Among the draft’s youngest prospects — trending toward mid-1st round. pic.twitter.com/6wHJdFGC5x