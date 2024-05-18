Pitt's Bub Carrington Moving Up Draft Boards
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt freshman star guard Bub Carrington had an excellent performance at the NBA Draft Combine, which has earned him plenty of plaudits and recognitions from scouts across the country.
Carrington ran his 3/4 court sprint in 3.28 seconds, ranking sixth best. He also finished ranked tied 12th best with a maximum veritcal jump of 36.5 inches.
He showed off his shooting prowess throughout Monday's drills as well. He shot 21-for-30, 70%, off the dribble, 19-for-25, 76.0%, side-by-side and 20-for-25, 80%, on spot up shooting, all best marks at the combine. He also shot 13-for-25, 52.0%, in the 3-point star drill, tied for eighth best.
Mock Drafts prior to the combine had Carrington going late in the First Round, but his performance is something that scouts couldn't ignore.
Jon Chepkevich, the director of scouting for DraftExpress, spoke glowingly of Carrington and said that he is trending towards the middle of the First Round of the NBA Draft.
Carrington starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
He started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming to first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
If he does go in the First Round, Carrington would serve as the first Pitt player to go that early since Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Carrington would also become the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
