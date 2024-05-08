Pitt Misses on Transfer WR Target
PITTSBURGH – The Pitt Panthers saw one of their wideout targets go elsewhere, as Iowa transfer Jacob Bostick committed to Texas A&M.
Bostick held other offers from schools including Fresno State, Houston, Iowa State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.
Bostick spent the past two seasons with the Hawkeyes, not playing in 2022 and redshirting, then seeing action in five games last season but not recording any stat at all.
He played high school football for Palatine in Palatine, Ill., a suburb northwest of Chicago. He had offers from a number of schools, including Pitt, as well as Illinois, Louisville, Cincinnati and a number of MAC programs, but chose to commit to Iowa. 247Sports rated him as the No. 11 recruit in Illinois and No. 89 at wide receiver in the Class of 2022, respecitvely.
Bostick's father, Joshua Bostick, spent five seasons with Kent State from 1998-2002, playing in 29 games and making 54 catches for 631 yards and two touchdowns. Joshua played high school football in the WPIAL for West Mifflin, a suburb 10 miles southeast of Pitt.
Bostick was the only transfer wide receiver that Pitt publicly offered following the end of spring practices.
New offensive coordinator Kade Bell already brought in two wide receivers from the transfer portal in redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams, who played for him at Western Carolina, but came in from San Diego State this offseason, as well as Western Carolina transfer Censere "C.J." Lee.
The other wideouts on the Panthers roster on scholarship include redshirt senior Jake McConnachie, senior Konata Mumpfield, redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds, redshirt sophomore Che Nwabuko, sophomore Kenny Johnson, redshirt freshmen Lamar Seymore and Zion Fowler-El, and freshman Cameron Monteiro.
Bostick is also the only offensive player that Pitt has offered in the transfer portal. They offered three defensive linemen in Keyron Crawford from Arkansas State and Anthony Johnson from Illinois, who committed to Auburn and Mississippi State, respectively, as well as Deamontae Diggs.
They also offered Jacksonville State linebacker Larry Worth, who committed to Arkansas, and Eastern Michigan defensive back Josh McCarty.
Pitt has landed one transfer so far after spring practices in Kentucky defensive back Jaremiah Anglin Jr.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
Pitt Miss On Transfer DT Target
Pitt Teases EA Sports College Football Video Game
Former Pitt WR Signs With Titans
Pitt Well Represented During NFL Rookie Minicamps
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt