Pitt, Cincinnati Ranked Top 5 Week 2 Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers and Cincinnati Bearcats and played each other in a fercious battle in the River City Rivalry that many neutrals tuned in to watch this past weekend.
The Bearcats went up early and held a 27-6 lead midway through the third quarter. The Panthers battled back with three straight touchdown drives and would win the game late on a 35-yard field goal from redshirt senior place kicker Ben Sauls with less than 30 seconds remaining, 28-27.
Junior running back Desmond Reid starred for Pitt in this game, earning ACC Running Back of the Week honors. He had six catches for receiving 106 yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing. His best play came in the fourth quarter, as he took a pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to just two points.
Holstein earned his second ACC Rookie of the Week honor, throwing three touchdown passes and completing 10-of-11 passes in the fourth quarter to help get the win. Senior Konata Mumpfield had five catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns to earn ACC Wide Receiver of the Week Honors. Sauls also earned ACC Specialist of the Week for his three field goals, including a career long 53-yarder at halftime and the game winner.
The comeback served as the largest for Pitt in over 50 years, when they fell behind 35-10 to Navy at halftime in 1971 before winning 36-35 at home.
Bill Connelly of ESPN picked the matchup as the fifth best of Week 2 in college football and loving the Panthers' fight late in the game to come out with the win.
"Oh, how narratives can change over the course of three and a half hours," Connelly wrote. "Late in the third quarter at Nippert Stadium, it looked like Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi was about to skyrocket up the hot-seat lists and Cincinnati's Scott Satterfield was going to score a satisfying and perhaps tone-setting win and 2-0 start. The Bearcats led 27-6, having scored on five of six drives. But from that point forward, roles completely reversed. Pitt gained 278 yards and allowed just 37, and Eli Holstein led touchdown drives of 75, 82 and 94 yards to bring the Panthers within 27-25. After a late Cincinnati punt, Holstein hit Konata Mumpfield for a 34-yard gain to set up Ben Sauls' winning 35-yard field goal. Just about the easiest late 21-point comeback you'll ever see."
Pitt will have another exciting matchup this weekend, as they face their rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.
