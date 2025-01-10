Pitt Football Lands Louisville Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers went back into the transfer portal for talent and added to their offense.
Cataurus Hicks, who last played for Louisville, announced on Twitter that he committed to Pitt, after taking a recent transfer to the program.
Hicks hails from Miami and played for Miami Central High School. He made 21 catches for 318 yards and four touchdowns as a senior in 2022 and recorded 30 passes for 485 yards and eight scores over his final two seasons.
247Sports, On3 and ESPN rated Hicks as a three-star in the Class of 2023, with 247Sports rating him as the No. 160 wide receiver and No. 157 recruit in Florida, On3 ranked him No. 273 at his position and No. 249 at his position, while ESPN ranked him No. 122 at wide receiver and No. 132 in Florida. Rivals rated him as a two-star.
Hicks committed to Louisville on Sept. 18, 2022 and would sign his National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period, enrolling mid-year.
He played in just two games in 2023, making one catch for 11 yards in a 56-0 home win over FCS program Murray State in Week 2.
Hicks played in 246 snaps in 12 games this past season, including the bowl game. He made 12 catches for 149 yards, including six catches for 63 yards in the 37-9 home blowout of Pitt in Week 13.
He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 7 and is looking for a team in the near future, so that he can join the team and enroll for spring classes. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Pitt has now landed wide receivers out of the transfer portal so far, with Hicks joining rising sixth year Deuce Spann from Florida State and rising redshirt sophomore Andy Jean from Florida.
They lost senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield, who made 52 catches for a career-high 813 yards and five touchdowns in 12 starts this past season, to graduation.
The Panthers also saw four of their wide receivers depart for the transfer portal in redshirt senior Jake McConnachie, redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds and fellow redshirt freshmen in Lamar Seymore and walk-on Devin Whitlock.
The returning wide receivers the Panthers have coming in for next season includes rising redshirt senior Raphael Williams Jr., rising senior Censere "C.J." Lee, rising junior Kenny Johnson, rising redshirt sophomore Zion Fowler-El and rising redshirt freshmen in Cameron Monteiro and Tyreek Robinson.
Pitt also has incoming freshman wide receivers in in Cameron Sapp out of Miami Palmetto High School in Miami, Bryce Yates out of Matoaca High School in Matoaca, Va. and Tony Kinsler out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Fla.
Hicks is one of five offensive transfers for Pitt, which includes offensive lineman in rising redshirt senior Keith Gouveia from Richmond and rising redshirt junior Kendall Stanley from Charlotte.
Pitt also added on defense from the transfer portal, with three defensive linemen in rising redshirt senior Joey Zelinksy from Eastern Michigan, rising seventh year Blaine Spires from Utah State and rising redshirt sophomore Jaeden Moore from Oregon.
It also features three defensive backs in rising sixth year Kavir Bains from UC Davis, rising senior Rashan Murray from Division II program California (Pa.) and rising redshirt sophomore Jayden Bonsu from Ohio State, plus rising junior kicker James London from Murray State.
