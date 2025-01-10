Warriors Select Pitt Star in Latest Mock Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Golden State Warriors will land a talented Pitt Panthers guard, according to the latest mock draft.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic released his latest mock 2025 NBA Draft and had the Warriors taking Pitt sophomore guard Jaland Lowe at the No. 45 overall pick in the Second Round.
Lowe arrived at Pitt as a Class of 2023 four-star guard who played for Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas, just outside of Houston.
He played in all 33 games in the 2023-24 season, starting 19 of them, while averaging 26.5 minutes, scoring 9.6 points, dishing out 3.3 assists and grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game, respectively. He also shot 38.8% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range and 85.5% from the free-throw line.
Lowe scored a season-high 20 points twice, as he shot 8-for-15 from the field, 3-for-4 from the foul line and made a 3-pointer in a loss to Syracuse at home on Jan. 16 and shot 7-for-12, 5-for-5 from the foul line and made a 3-pointer in a victory over NC State on the road on Feb. 7.
He posted one double-double on the season in the win at home against Florida State on March 5. He scored 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field, including a 3-pointer and two foul shots, while also creating 10 assists.
Two other great games saw him score 12 points and make nine assists in a blowout win at Boston College on March 2 and tally 18 points plus six assists in a win over Virginia Tech at home on Feb. 24.
His biggest highlight of the season came in an 80-76 win against then ranked No. 7 Duke at Cameron Indoor on Jan. 20. He hit a 3-pointer right in the face of Duke forward Kyle Filipowski with less than 50 seconds left to put Pitt up four points. while shushing the crowd with a finger to his lips.
Lowe has had a great sophomore season, as he leads the Panthers with 34.8 minutes, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game, ranks second with 16.7 points and fourth with 4.7 rebounds per game. He also is shooting 37.8% from the field, 29.1% from 3-point range and 88.9% from the foul line in 15 contests.
He is amongst the best in the ACC in numerous statistical categories, ranking tied for No. 2 in assists per game, third in both free throw percentage and minutes per game, No. 5 in steals per game, tied for No. 9 in points per game, No. 10 with a 2.2 assist/turnover ratio and No. 16 in field goal percentage.
Lowe finished with a triple-double, scoring 11 points, shooting 4-for-8 from the field, making a 3-pointer and adding two free throws, while also grabbing 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win over VMI on Nov. 18. This is just the sixth triple-double in Pitt history.
He dropped a career-high 28 points in the overtime road win vs. Ohio State on Nov. 29 and scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half of the comeback road win vs. Virginia Tech in the ACC opener on Dec. 7.
Lowe also had a double-double in the home win vs. Sam Houston on Dec. 21, 18 points and 11 assists, and dropped 27 points, plus dished out eight assists in a comeback home win over Cal on New Year's Day.
If Lowe continues his great play through ACC play, NBA scouts will start to take notice of it and he'll rise up draft boards.
