Analyst Has No Faith in Browns' Kenny Pickett
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw knows what he is talking about when it comes to two things: quarterbacks and winning Super Bowls.
So, when Bradshaw comes out and pastes the team he won four Super Bowls with over their handling of a quarterback, the story becomes big news.
Bradshaw has a bone to pick with the Steelers. He believes they gave up too early on former first-round selection Kenny Pickett. He also thinks it is management's fault for not building a team around Pickett and giving him more weapons to work with.
Pickett was a star quarterback for the Pittsburgh Panthers before being selected by the Steelers.
Pickett only lasted two seasons with the Steelers. He had a record of 14-10 as a starter and threw for 4,474 yards. His 13 interceptions matched the amount of touchdowns he threw.
"Steelers getting rid of Kenny Pickett," he said last week in a Q&A on the"To The Point Home Services Podcast." "A first-rounder, got rid of him after two years. And they're still looking for a quarterback. They didn't even do anything to build around him."
Bradshaw pointed to Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold as former first-rounders who were pegged as busts, but had breakout seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings respectively. Bradshaw thinks Pickett is in the same mold. He needs talent around him to be effective.
"I liked Kenny Pickett. I liked him at Pitt. I know him, I know what he’s like. And when they got him to Pittsburgh, here’s what they didn’t do," Bradshaw said on an Arkansas radio show. "They didn’t protect him... they didn’t get him an offensive line. They wanted to run the football, but they didn’t have an offensive line that could protect, and they didn’t have weapons. He had no wide receivers to speak of."
Bradshaw said the Steelers and Pickett were doomed to fail because of the lack of talent and support. He also said the Steelers should have built their offense around Pickett, and not vice versa.
"And then they throw a kid in there for two years, and you’ve got an offense that doesn’t fit and doesn’t work, and they can’t run because their offensive line’s not even good enough for a run-blocking team. And therefore they say Pickett was a failure. He wasn’t a failure, the Steelers were a failure."
