3-Star DB Sets Official Visit With Pitt

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will receive an official visit from three-star safety Jeremiah Proctor, he announced on Feb. 26.

Proctor is the second recruit to announce his official visit to Pitt today. The other was Tucker, Ga. offensive lineman Jajuan Graham, who announced that he scheduled a visit with the Panthers for May 28-30.

Proctor will join three other Pitt recruits on his official visit, including three-star offensive lineman commit Collin Urrea.

Proctor is also the second defensive back to set an official visit with Pitt. Copewell, Texas athlete Jaden Bibbs is the other, and he too will visit Pittsburgh on June 11-13 with Proctor.

Proctor is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound three-star recruit from Gainesville, Ga. Proctor's three-star status comes from only Rivals. ESPN and 247Sports have yet to rate Proctor.

Rivals lists Proctor as the No. 96 player from Georgia, the No. 96 safety in the class and the No. 905 player overall. Proctor also currently holds 14 offers, according to Rivals. He has heard from notable Pitt foes like West Virginia, Duke, Miami and Georgia Tech.

Proctor announced that he received an offer from Pitt on Feb. 13.

Proctor can play both safety and nickel, and recorded 22 total tackles, 18 solo, four assisted, one intercetion and two pass breakups in seven games last season, according to MaxPreps.

Pitt Summer Visits

May 28-30

June 11-13

OL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit

ATH Jaden Bibbs, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)

LB Davon Smith, Westfield (Houston, Texas)

DB Jeremiah Proctor, Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)

June 18-20

OL Jon Sassic, Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Pitt's Safety Room Outlook

Pitt lost two key starting safeties in Kavir Bains-Marquez and Javon McIntyre to graduation this offseason, but still has plenty of depth heading into 2026 and beyond.

The Panthers returned starter Cruce Brookins, Josh Guerrier, Allen Bryant, Cole Woodson and walk-on Valdez Stuvaints, while also adding incoming freshmen Da'Ron Barksdale, Tony Forney and Isaac Patterson.

