Final Opponent Revealed for Pitt's Non-Conference Tournament
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers discovered the final team for the inaugural GreenBrier Tip-Off, as Jon Rothstein announced it as LSU.
LSU will join Pitt, Wisconsin and UCF at the GreenBrier Tip-Off, which will take place at Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
This will serve as the fifth meeting between the Tigers and Panthers, the first time in 55 years. The No. 5 Tigers won the first matchup 41-37 in April 1935 in Atlantic City, N.J., against the No. 16 Panthers.
Pitt would win the next matchup, a 52-47 victory in New Orleans, La. the next season, but the two teams wouldn't play for the next 26 years.
The Panthers demolished the Tigers, 96-72 in the Hurricane Classic in Miami, Fla. in December 1962. The Tigers won a blowout against the Panthers, 120-79, at home on Jan. 31, 1969. That 41-point loss ranks tied for the fifth biggest loss by margin of points in Panthers history.
Pitt will take on Wisconsin for the first time since the First Round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament, where Wisconsin won an disheartening 47-43 victory in the final game for Jamie Dixon as head coach of the program.
The Badgers have a 12-7 lead in the all-time series vs. the Panthers, defeating them at home in December 2006, 89-75. The Panthers won the two previous games before that, 73-64 at the Petersen Events Center in December 2005 and then a 59-55 victory in Madison, Wis. in the 2004 NCAA Tournament Second Round.
Pitt have played UCF just once, beating them 53-44 in the 2004 NCAA Tournament First Round, prior to their meeting with Wisconsin.
The teams will face off at the 1,000 person capacity Colonial Hall at The GreenBrier. The hall hosts extravagant balls, fancy dinners, fun concerts and enthalling conventions. Marshall and Radford faced off in a sellout match at the venue on Nov. 10 this past season, with Radford pulling off the close 66-62 victory.
The location for the resort is in the Allegheny Mountains, 250 miles south of Pittsburgh close to the West Virginia-Virginia border. The Greenbrier posseses a number of indoor and outdoor activities, numerous shops, 20 dining and lounge venues, five golf courses, signature spa services and an on-property casino on more than 11,000 acres.
This is the first in-season tournament that the Panthers will play in West Virginia. It will also serve as the just the second time that the Panthers has played outside of Morgantown in the state, traveling to face the Thundering Herd in Huntington for a win in December 1991.
Travel packages are available for Pitt fans looking to attend include game tickets, good for each game of the Tournament, and hotel accommodations on property.
Panthers fans that want to buy travel packages and receiving additional event updates from the Tournament can register to receive email alerts at www.greenbriertipoff.com. Ticket-only packages, based on availability, go on sale in the fall.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Transfer Target Commits to Georgia
- Pitt's Matt Goncalves Reacts to Colts Draft Call
- Colts Select Pitt OT Matt Goncalves
- Pitt OT Predicted to Land With Chiefs
- Pitt Offers Eastern Michigan Transfer DB
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt