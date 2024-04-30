Pitt's Blaire Bayless Named to USA U-21 Roster
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers sophomore outside hitter Blaire Bayless earned herself a spot on the USA Volleyball U-21 National Team Roster, as she continues to grow into one of the better players in the country.
Bayless replaces Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray on the team. Police cited Murray for a DUI, blowing a .169, twice the legal limit, back in early April. They also cited her for reckless driving, obstruction of a peace officer, minor in possession and carrying a false ID.
While the press release for the roster did not state that as the reason for Murray not joining the team, it is likely that it played a significant role in her missing out.
Bayless will train June 14-22 in Anaheim, Calif. looking to feature as one of 12 of the 20 that will represent the United States at the 2024 Women’s U21 NORCECA Continental Championship from June 23-July 1 in Toronto, Canada.
Bayless played in 19 matches and 27 sets as a freshman last season, finishing with 47.0 points, 43 kills, 8.0 total blocks, while hitting .263.
She had a season-high eight kills and hit .667 in a sweep against Syracuse at home on Oct. 1. Other matches where she excelled were against UMBC at home on Sept. 20, as she had six kills on seven attacks, hitting .857, and on the road against Montana on Aug. 26, where she had six kills in eight attacks, hitting .750, and had a season-high three blocks.
Bayless has experience playing for the USA prior to coming to Pitt. Along with fellow sophomore in right side hitter Olivia Babcock, they led the USA to a gold medal in the U19 Pan American Cup last summer.
Bayless earned MVP honors for her performance during the tournament making 22 kills, nine service aces and 3.0 total blocks for 34 points. She also dominated in the gold medal match against Mexico making seven kills, two service aces and a block for 10 points.
