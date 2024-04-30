Pitt Named Finalist For Prized Kentucky Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will be competing with an ACC blue blood as they try to bring a talented local prospect back home after a couple of years at Kentucky.
According to a report from Jamie Shaw of On3, it's between Pitt and North Carolina as they vie for a transfer commitment from Adou Theiro, a Western Pennsylvania native that spent last season at Kentucky and transferred as head coach John Calipari left for Arkansas.
"The two programs I am hearing the most with Thiero are Pittsburgh and North Carolina," Shaw wrote. "Thiero, who is from the Pittsburgh area, averaged 7.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while starting 19 games this season for Kentucky. While much of this recruitment has been quiet, continue to pay attention to any visit details or if a commitment timeline is given."
Theiro took a visit to Pittsburgh this past weekend and met with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis in Lexington, Kentucky earlier this month. NC State, Ohio State, Gonzaga, Texas A&M, Arizona, Indiana and the NBA Draft were all potential options for Thiero after this past season ended
Theiro committed to the Wildcats as a consensus three-star recruit (247Sports rated him as a four-star player and the No. 3 recruit in Pennsylvania) coming out of Quaker Valley High School in the class of 2022. He averaged 7.2 points and 5 rebounds per game whle shooting 49% from the field and 32% from 3-point range last season.
