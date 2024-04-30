Inside The Panthers

Pitt Named Finalist For Prized Kentucky Transfer

The Pitt Panthers have been named a finalist for a coveted transfer from Kentucky.

Stephen Thompson

Mar 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Adou Thiero (3) receives the ball during
Mar 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Adou Thiero (3) receives the ball during / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will be competing with an ACC blue blood as they try to bring a talented local prospect back home after a couple of years at Kentucky.

According to a report from Jamie Shaw of On3, it's between Pitt and North Carolina as they vie for a transfer commitment from Adou Theiro, a Western Pennsylvania native that spent last season at Kentucky and transferred as head coach John Calipari left for Arkansas.

"The two programs I am hearing the most with Thiero are Pittsburgh and North Carolina," Shaw wrote. "Thiero, who is from the Pittsburgh area, averaged 7.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while starting 19 games this season for Kentucky. While much of this recruitment has been quiet, continue to pay attention to any visit details or if a commitment timeline is given."

Theiro took a visit to Pittsburgh this past weekend and met with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis in Lexington, Kentucky earlier this month. NC State, Ohio State, Gonzaga, Texas A&M, Arizona, Indiana and the NBA Draft were all potential options for Thiero after this past season ended

Theiro committed to the Wildcats as a consensus three-star recruit (247Sports rated him as a four-star player and the No. 3 recruit in Pennsylvania) coming out of Quaker Valley High School in the class of 2022. He averaged 7.2 points and 5 rebounds per game whle shooting 49% from the field and 32% from 3-point range last season.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper.  He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press.  During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general.  You can reach Stephen by email at stephenethompson00@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter. Read his latest work: