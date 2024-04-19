Pitt's Jeff Capel Reacts to Damian Dunn Addition
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have made one of their biggest additions of the offseason official this week, adding former Houston guard Damian Dunn to a backcourt that's reloaded after the loss of star freshman Bub Carrington.
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was able to make the addition publicly for the first time and shared some quick thoughts on what Dunn will bring to the Panthers next season in a statement released by the program.
“Damian is an experienced guard with the ability to really score the ball,” Capel said. “He is highly competitive with a big frame to get to his spots on offense as well as guard multiple positions on the other end of the floor. We targeted him early in the transfer process and are excited to have him join our program. I really like how our backcourt is coming together with the return of Ish and Jaland as well as the additions of Damian and Brandin [Cummings].”
Dunn took a step back into a smaller role when he joined the powerhouse Cougars this past season, playing nearly half as many minutes, taking half as many shots and scoring less than half as many points as he did the season prior. But there is evidence on his resume that he can be productive as a scoring guard.
In his final season at Temple, Dunn averaged a career-high 15.3 points and 3 rebounds per game alongside 3.7 rebounds and a 34.8% shooting clip from 3-point range. He showed strong playmaking ability too, with a career-high 20.8% assist rate while keeping his turnover rate under 20% for a third straight season on high usage (26% or more in his redshirt freshman, sophomore and junior seasons). At Houston, Dunn unlocked a new level defensively with a career-high steal rate and and a defensive box plus minus figure of 2.4 (his previous career-high was 0.1).
