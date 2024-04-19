Pitt Makes Final Five for Kentucky Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers landed in the top five schools for a Kentucky transfer with local ties.
Jeff Borzello of ESPN reported that Kentucky transfer forward Adou Thiero placed Pitt in his final five schools, joining a list that includes Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana and North Carolina.
Thiero played high school basketball for Quaker Valley in Leetsdale, Pa., about 18 miles northwest of Pitt's campus on the Ohio river.
He excelled throughout high school, but especially as a senior in 2022, where he scored 23.3 points, grabbed 10.3 rebounds, dished out 5.9 assists, forced 3.9 steals and made 2.3 blocks per game, respectively, en route to a WPIAL Class 4A Championship and finishing runners-up in the PIAA Playoffs.
Thiero, who ranked as a four-star in the Class of 2022, committed to Kentucky to join head coach John Calipari, who is from Western Pennsylvania himself.
He averaged 9.5 minutes, 2.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per game over 20 appearances as a freshman. Thiero took improved this past season as a sophomore, appearing in 25 games, starting 19 and averaging 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game, respectively, while shooting 49.2% from the field and 80.0% from the foul line.
Thiero entered the transfer portal prior to Calipari resigning from Kentucky and then taking the job at Arkansas, both of whom are in his final five schools. He could also go to the ACC, but join powerhouse North Carolina or go to the midwest and join Indiana.
Pitt lost a few of their forwards from last season, as First Team All-ACC star Blake Hinson graduated and both Federiko Federiko and Will Jeffress entered the transfer portal.
They did land Florida State transfer Cameron Corhen and will bring in freshman Amdy Ndiaye, as well as a heathly return for Papa Amadou Kante, who suffered a season-ending injury prior to last season and redshirted.
