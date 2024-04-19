Five-Star Pitt Target Partners with Damar Hamlin
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers recruit Meleek Thomas partnered with former Pitt defensive back star Damar Hamlin's Clothing Brand on an NIL deal.
Thomas, who is considering Pitt and a handful of other schools as his recruitment progresses through the end of his junior year, endorsed a clothing line on social media this week as part of the announcement that he was teaming up with the former Panthers legend.
Thomas comes in as a consensus five-star guard with a number of offers from schools all over the country. 247Sports, Rivals and On3 all have the guard in their top 10 recruits for the Class of 2025 and he is the consensus best recruit in Pennsylvania in his class.
He has starred for Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa., north of Pittsburgh in Beaver County, winning back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA state titles, as they've dominated Pennsylvania in more recent years.
“What drives me to pursue my dreams is knowing I got a family that depends on me, the main part of what drives me to have a goal of making it to the top ever since I picked a ball up and me never wanting to stop chasing my dream knowing I can one of the greatest to ever do it,” Thomas wrote in the post on Instagram.
“Chasing Millions means a lot to me. It means family, a brotherhood, a motto to follow until it gets bigger than millions. Chasing M’s is a motto that you chase your dreams and goals every day until you surpass millions and stick to that motto every day.”
"Chasing Millions is more than just a clothing brand," the statement of the brand on the site reads. "It is a community of like-minded individuals, hustlers who strive to achieve their goals and chase their dreams. Our brand is a platform that provides a space for people to connect with one another, share their experiences, and support one another as they work towards their ambitions.
"Our vision is to create a community that empowers individuals to reach their full potential. We believe that everyone has the capacity to achieve great things, and we want to help them do so. Our clothing is more than just a fashion statement; it is a symbol of the drive and determination that our community embodies. Wearing our clothing is a reminder of the support and inspiration that our community offers.
"At Chasing Millions, we understand that chasing your dreams can be challenging, but we believe that with the right mindset and support system, anything is possible. That's why we're dedicated to providing our community with the resources and motivation they need to succeed. Whether it's through our clothing, our events, or our online presence, we're committed to helping our community members achieve their goals."
The linkage between Hamlin and Thomas comes during an important time for Thomas, who holds Pitt highly amongst other schools like Kentucky, National Champions UConn, Kansas State, Indiana, Kansas, Tennessee and Alabama.
The Panthers have a good chance to land Thomas, not just for being the closest Power Five school to him, but they also landed his high school teammate, Class of 2024 guard Brandin Cummings, the brother of former Pitt guard Nelly Cummings.
Despite Pitt having a great chance, they aren't the only school with a good shot to land the five-star guard.
