WVU OL Takes Shot at Pitt
PITTSBURGH -- The rivalry between West Virginia and the Pitt Panthers isn't contained to just a handful of gamedays - it's a year-round event and Mountaineer offensive lineman Ja'Quay Hubbard made sure to remember that as he spoke with the media this week and took a not-so-subtle shot at his rivals from up north.
“I could’ve went to Pitt out of high school. I could’ve went to Pitt in the portal," Hubbard said. "I just never wanted to go to Pitt.”
Hubbard, who was rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals and a thee-star by On3 and ESPN, held offers from Mississippi State, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Louisville, Toledo, Western Michigan, Temple, Liberty, Ohio, Buffalo, Akron and others coming out of Sharpsville Area High School in Virginia. Penn State and West Virginia showed interest but didn't offer and Hubbard ended up choosing Virginia before eventually transfering and becoming a Mountaineer.
Hubbard has appeared in two games against the Panthers during his career at Virginia and West Virginia and owns a 1-1 record against them - a 2019 win with the Cavaliers at then-Heinz Field and last year's victory in Morgantown, West Virginia. He'll get a chance to pull back above .500 this season when the Mountaineers return to Acrisure Stadium in Week 3.
