Dolphins Invite Pitt DT to Rookie Minicamp
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers defensive tackle Tyler Bentley will have a shot to pursue his dreams at the next level, as the Miami Dolphins invited him to their rookie minicamp.
Bentley spent six seasons at Pitt from 2018-23, playing in 60 games and starting 15 contests. He finished with 78 tackles (23 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two passes defended.
He redshirted his first season, not playing any games, and then played in all 13 games as a reserve defensive tackle in 2019, making seven tackles (two solo), two tackles for loss and one pass defended.
Bentley played in nine games in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, starting three games. He then played in the most games of his career in 2021, all 14 contest along with six starts, as Pitt won their first ever ACC Championship. Bentley finished with 20 tackles (five solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack that season.
He would play in 12 games in 2022, but only started twice, finishing with 13 tackles (six solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one pass defended.
Bentley finished his final season in 2023 by playing all 12 games and starting four times. He made a career-high 27 tackles (five solo), 2.0 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
He also met with the Houston Texans prior to the NFL Draft.
Bentley is one of three Pitt players who received invites to a rookie minicamp, with tight end Malcolm Epps and offensive lineman Jake Kradel both earning an invite from the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts also drafted Pitt offensive tackle Matt Goncalves with theNo. 79 overall pick in the Third Round. They also signed former Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis as an undrafted free agent.
Pitt had two other players drafted, as the New Orleans Saints took wide receiver Bub Means with the No. 170 overall pick in the Fifth Round and the Las Vegas Raiders selected cornerback M.J. Devonshire with the No. 229 overall pick in the Seventh Round. The Washington Commanders signed cornerback A.J. Woods as an undrafted free agent, and so too did the New England Patriots with former defensive end John Morgan III.
