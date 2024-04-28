Former Pitt F Reenters the Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers forward Nate Santos reentered the transfer portal after one season at Dayton, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
Santos hails from Geneva, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, and played for The Loomis Chaffe School in Windsor, Conn. 247Sports rated him as a three-star, No. 231 recruit in the nation, No. 46 small forward and No. 3 in Connecticut in the Class of 2021.
His high school career didn't pan out the way Santos wanted it too. He did not play during his junior season of high school after suffering an injury, then lost all of his senior year to the Covid-19 pandemic before arriving in Oakland and playing his first season amid still-strict health and safety restrictions.
He spent his first two seasons in college at Pitt, mostly in a reserve role and never seeing serious playing time.
Santos played in 25 games and started six as a true freshman in the 2021-22 season, averaging 12.8 minutes per game. He scored 2.8 points and grabbed 1.9 rebounds per game, respectively, while shooting 32.1% from the field, 22.4% from 3-point range and 62.5% from the foul line.
His numbers dipped the following season as the Panthers improved tremendously, adding a number of solid players in forward Blake Hinson and guards Nelly Cummings and Greg Elliott.
Santos would play in 29 games and averaged 7.3 minutes per game in the 2022-23 season. He scored 1.6 points and grabbed 1.2 rebounds per game, respectively, while shooting 29.3% from the field, 15.6% from 3-point range and 63.6% from the foul line.
He transferred to Dayton last season, which helped him revitalize his career, as he featured as one of the best shooters in the Atlantic-10.
Santos shot 41.8% from 3-point range, 47.1% from the field and 75.0% from the foul line, ranking him No. 4, No. 17 and No. 22 in the A-10, respectively. He also led the team averaging 33.5 minutes per contest and also grabbed 6.3 rebounds per game, ranked No. 10 and tied for No. 10 in the conference, respectively.
He also scored 11.7 points, dished out 1.5 assists and made 0.7 steals per game, respectively.
Santos is joins two other talented Dayton players who also departed for the transfer portal this offseason, along with guards Kobe Elvis and Koby Brea. He has one year of eligibility whereever he chooses to go for his senior season.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Colts Invite Pitt OL to Rookie Minicamp
- Pitt Football Lands Kentucky Transfer DB
- Watch: Pitt's M.J. Devonshire Gets Raiders Draft Call
- Watch: Bub Means Gets Saints Draft Call
- Colts Invite Pitt TE to Rookie Minicamp
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt