Pitt Snap Count Vs. Kent State
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers defeated Kent State in a 55-24 blowout to start the 2024 season, which saw a number of new players make their debuts for the program.
The win makes it five straight season openers that Pitt has won, which includes Wofford in 2023, rival West Virginia in 2022, UMass in 2021 and Austin Peay in 2020. It was also the most points that Pitt scored since they defeated New Hampshire 77-7 in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein-68
Nate Yarnell-15
Running Back
Desmond Reid-51
Daniel Carter-16
Derrick Davis Jr.-14
Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield-66
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.-64
Kenny Johnson-45
Censere "C.J." Lee-38
Daejon Reynolds-16
Lamar Seymore-10
Tyreek Robinson-9
Che Nwabuko-2
Tight End
Gavin Barthlomew-50
Jake Overman-30
Malachi Thomas-4
Offensive Lineman
Right Guard BJ Williams-81
Right Tackle Ryan Baer-81
Center Lyndon Cooper-74
Left Guard Ryan Jacoby-74
Left Tackle Branson Taylor-68
Left Tackle Terrence Enos Jr.-15
Left Tackle Jason Collier Jr.-9
Right Guard Tai Ray-2
Left Guard Ryan Caretta-2
Defense
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Nate Matlack-40
Jimmy Scott-37
Sincere Edwards-20
Chief Borders-19
David Ojiegbe-10
Maverick Gracio-10
Defensive Tackle
Nick James-38
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-30
Nakhi Johnson-29
Anthony Johnson-19
Jahsear Whittington-10
Thomas Aden-3
Linebacker
Kyle Louis-51
Braylan Lovelace-40
Brandon George-39
Keye Thompson-29
Rasheem Biles-28
Jordan Bass-17
Cornerback
Rashad Battle-57
Ryland Gandy-51
Tamon Lynum-22
Tamarion Crumpley-3
Noah Biglow-3
Safety
Javon McIntyre-50
Donovan McMillon-43
Phillip O'Brien Jr.-27
Cruce Brookins-20
Jesse Anderson-3
The offense excelled in new offensive coordinator Kade Bell's fast paced, up-tempo scheme, with a number of players that transferred in and made an impact.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein started in his first game coming from Alabama with 68 snpas and throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.
Bell brought with him players who excelled in his system in junior running back Desmond Reid, who started, and wide receivers in junior Censere "C.J." Lee and Raphael "Poppi" Williams.
Redshirt senior tight end Jake Overman played in 30 snaps, transferring from Oregon State, while redshirt junior offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper got his first start at center, coming from NC State.
Redshirt freshman offensive linemen Ryan Caretta and Tai Ray, plus freshmen in wide receiver Tyreek Robinson and tight end Malachi Thomas made their collegiate debuts for Pitt.
The defense also saw a number of changes, losing every starter on the defensive line, linebacker and cornerback units.
Redshirt senior/Kansas State transfer Nate Matlack and redshirt sophomore Jimmy Scott saw the most snapsat defensive end, while redshirt sophomore/Indiana transfer Nick James and redshirt freshman Isaiah "Ghost" Neal saw the most snaps at defensive tackle.
Redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis, sophomore Braylan Lovelace and sixth year Brandon George started at star, money and mike linebacker spots, getting the most snaps.
Two new faces at cornerback stood out in redshirt senior Rashad Battle and redshirt sophomore Ryland Gandy, both from Georgia and earning the start. Redshirt senior Tamon Lynum came off the bench for snaps at cornerback as well.
Freshmen that made their collegiate debuts on defense included Clemson transfer David Ojiegbe, Maverick Gracio and Sincere Edwards at defensive end, who played in 20 snaps, safety Jesse Anderson and defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington.
Two transfers who played their first game for Pitt include redshirt junior Chief Borders (Nebraska) at defensive end, Anthony Johnson (Youngstown State) at defensive tackle.
