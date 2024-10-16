Pitt Football 2025 Commit Earns 4-Star Rating
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have many talented recruits in the Class of 2025, with one player moving up the rankings due to his recent play this season.
DaMarion Fowlkes, a wide receiver who plays for Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md., recently received a four-star rating on 247Sports, who now rank him No. 230 in the country, No. 23 at his position and No. 7 in his state.
Fowlkes still holds three-star ratings from Rivals, On3 and ESPN. On3 ranks him as the No. 50 wide receiver and No. 11 recruit in Maryland and ESPN has him at No. 104 at his positon, No. 107 in the East region and No. 27 in his state.
He committed to Pitt back on June 10, which was soon after his official visit on June 6. He also took a recent visit for Backyard Brawl on Sept. 14, a spring practice visit on April 3 and also to watch them face Florida State on Nov. 4, 2023.
Fowlkes chose Pitt over offers from ACC schools in Boston College, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, rival West Virginia, Indiana, MAC schools in Bowling Green, Buffalo and Kent State, plus Charlotte, East Carolina, Howard, James Madison, Liberty, Memphis, Old Dominion, Temple, Towson and UNLV,
He stands at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds and excels in space, as he blows by most defenders with his speed.
Fowlkes ran the 100-meter dash in 10.99 seconds back in May and also has great jumping ability and can dunk a basketball.
He recently finished with four catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-13 win over St. John's College High School at home on Oct. 11. Ed O'Brien of 247Sports was at that game, which might explain the new four-star rating from the site.
He also excels in both punt and kickoff return for Good Counsel, returning the opening kickoff 85 yards for a score and then two punt return touchdowns of 81 yards and 46 yards in the 48-14 win on the road over Stone Bridge High School.
Fowlkes will join Pitt next season along with teammate in three-star linebacker Justin Thompson, who also plays for Good Counsel.
