Pitt Football Offers Son of Former Steelers DT
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have worked hard with local recruits and offered another player from nearby, with ties to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Lincoln Hoke, a Class of 2026 defensive tackle from North Allegheny, announced that Pitt offered him, after speaking with defensive line coach Tim Daoust.
Hoke had a sensational junior season for North Allegheny, making 66 tackles (29 solo), nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two blocked kicks and an interception.
His play led North Allegheny to the WPIAL Class 6A Championship, where they lost to Pittsburgh Central Catholic. Hoke made 12 tackles and blocked an extra point in the defeat.
He earned numerous accolades for his play, including All-Pennsylvania Second Team, First Team All-Big 56 Conference and the Pittsburgh Union Progress All-Star Team.
Hoke stands at 6-foot-2, 260 pounds and has great speed right off the snap, making it difficutl for offensive lineman to block him from getting in the backfield.
Hoke also has offers from Akron, Delaware, New Mexico and Ivy League schools in Penn and Princeton, with Pitt serving as his first Power Four offer.
He is also the son of former Steelers defensive tackle, Chris Hoke, who played in 114 games over eight seasons from 2004-11, winning two Super Bowls.
Hoke is the second son of a former Steeler from the WPIAL that earned a Pitt offer, joining Pine-Richland defensive back Lawrence "Jay" Timmons, also in the Class of 2026, who is the son of former Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons.
WPIAL Class of 2026 with Pitt Offers
Davieon Taylor-Aliquippa, LB
Colsen Gatten-Central Catholic, LB/ATH
Ashton Blatt-Central Catholic, DE
Brendan Alexander-Central Valley, OL/DL
Matt Sieg-Fort Cherry, QB/S (Penn State Commit)
David Davis-Imani Christian, DB/RB (Top 6)
Lincoln Hoke-North Allegheny, DT
Reston Lehman-Peters Township, EDGE/OLB
Lucas Shanafelt-Peters Township, WR/DE
Lawrence Timmons-Pine Richland, DB
Da'Ron Barksdale-Steel Valley, ATH
Kyshawn Robinson-Westinghouse (City League) (Top Six)
WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers
Sa'Nir Brooks-Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH (Now Saint Frances Academy)
Larry Moon III-Aliquippa, DB (Now IMG Academy)
Zachary Gleason Jr.-Central Catholic, DB/ATH
Jimmy Kalis-Central Catholic, OT
Jance Henry-Central Valley, RB
Gabriel Jenkins-Imani Christian Academy, ATH (Top Eight)
Kemon Spell-McKeesport, RB (Penn State Commit)
Carter Bonner-Penn Hills, CB
Khalil Taylor-Seton La-Salle, ATH
Armand Hill-West Mifflin, ATH
WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers
Brandon Murphy-Clairton, ATH/DB
James "BooBoo" Armsrong-Hopewell, QB
