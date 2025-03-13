WATCH: Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Previews Spring Roster
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers started their spring practices this week, as they begin building for the 2025 season.
The Panthers started 2024 7-0, their best beginning to a season since 1982, but finished the season 7-6, with six straight losses, including a six-overtime loss to Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl in Detroit.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi heads into his 11th season in charge of the program and will look for more from his team this season.
He'll have a few of his stars back, including redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein and All-Americans in senior running back Desmond Reid and redshirt junior linebacker Kyle Louis.
Narduzzi previewed his spring roster, which included discussions on why redshirt sophomore Jayden Bonsu moved from linebacker to safety and why senior Justin Cook moved from wide receiver to running back.
He also discussed who is doing well at Mike linebacker, which of the new additions from the transfer portal and the freshman mid-year enrollees have done well, as well as who will serve as the backup quarterback this season.
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Press Conference
Pitt players also spoke for the first time since the end of last season, including redshirt junior offensive lineman Ryan Bear, redshirt senior defensive back Javon McIntyre and Louis.
Baer says that he feels the best he has since coming to Pitt, especially with his weight, which is the lowest it's been since he was in high school. He also spoke on position changes and who from the new offensive line is making a good impression
McIntyre heads into fifth season with the team and has taken a leadership role within the program, showing the younger defensive backs what they need to know in college ball.
Louis wants more from himself this season, even after a sensational campaign, as he didn't like his production drop-off towards the end of 2024.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- 2026 DB Amori McNeil High on Pitt
- Pitt Wrestling Qualifiers, Seeds for ACC Championships Revealed
- New Jersey OL Rhett Morris Recaps Pitt Visit
- Three Prospects Announce Pitt Visits
- Pitt Football Hosting 2026 Florida Linebacker
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt