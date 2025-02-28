Emerging WR Kymistrii Young Talks Pitt Offer, Planning Visit
When Kymistrii Young was marketing himself as an underclassman, long before he earned his first scholarship offer, the Pitt Panthers were among his college interests.
Since then, he’s blossomed into a 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver out of Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney. As a junior in the fall, he pitched in nearly a dozen touchdowns to a Cougars offense that averaged 45 points per game in a 12-1 season.
Prior to the Under Armour camp on the weekend, Arizona, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, and West Virginia represented his Power Four scholarship offers.
Since his Sunday camp performance, Appalachian State offered on Tuesday, Utah followed on Wednesday, and after Miami extended an offer early on Thursday, Pitt joined the race, too.
Later on Thursday, Central Florida, Florida State, and Mississippi State were added to his list of college options.
Meanwhile, Young connected with Inside the Panthers to reflect on the increase in interest pouring in from college coaches, his path to where his recruitment stands today, and why he’s particularly interested in Pitt, a program and coaching staff he’s been in touch with for longer than most would’ve guessed.
Offers from Miami and Pitt this morning. What was that like? Can you tell me more about this increase in college interest?
"It's crazy, you know what I'm saying? To be honest, a while ago, I only had one offer. And all these offers just started rolling in. I ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the UA camp and with all these coaches seeing me, they're finally seeing what I can do. Yeah, it's great. It's a great feeling."
A 4.43 time is serious. Most receivers in the NFL Combine underway won't match or exceed that. What was it like to finally get out and prove that you have truly elite speed, to show the world what you have in store?
"Yes, sir. It was definitely a big question I guess every coach was looking for before when they didn't know 'cause they see how big I am. I'm a bigger receiver. They're looking at if I'm fast enough. They know I'm physical, I'm strong, I can block well. So, I guess that was the big question and I definitely proved my answer to them."
Have you always had naturally elite speed? Do you run track?
"I actually just started running track this year. This is my first year running track, but I've definitely been working with my track coaches, and getting my starts right and everything's falling in the line."
Did you grow up in Florida playing football? Tell me more about your background.
"I actually recently started playing football going into my freshman year. That's when I started playing wide receiver. Everything was pretty much new to me. I'm still now learning and developing into the guy I am. I have a cousin, his name is Amarri Jackson. He played for USF and then he was with the Bucs for a couple of years."
So you haven't been playing football very long. What got you into football?
"My friends. I always played, like, backyard football in Saint Pete, where I'm from originally, with my friends and I always wanted to play and get to experience it. So, I just finally give it a chance, me and my dad were like, 'We have to do something this year,' and everything came true after that."
Can you tell me about getting the Pitt offer today?
"So, this morning, actually, as soon as I woke up, I got a call from the Miami's wide receiver coach, and he talked to me, and the like 10 minutes later, (Pitt receivers) Coach JJ Lester, he texted me and he was like, 'Hey, you have an offer from Pitt.'
"We got on the phone, and we talked about everything, and he was asking if I would come up for a visit or something. And I told him, 'Yeah, I'm definitely interested in coming up to Pitt.'"
Are you planning to get up to Pitt during the spring or in June during the official visits?
"Definitely during the spring."
What are your thoughts on Coach Laster?
"Coach JJ Laster, actually, since my freshman year, I've been texting him and I've been sending him my film since my freshman year. So, he's definitely seen me develop over the years and see the guy I've turned into now. So, we've got a good connection. So, yeah, we've always been in contact since my freshman year."
With you sending your film to Pitt since you were a freshman, was this part of an effort to cast a wide net and send your film from coast to coast or were you interested in Pitt, specifically?
"Yeah, it was definitely a school I had interest in. That's why I sent my film over to Coach JJ. I definitely had a couple more schools that never reached back, but Coach said thanks, and he said he would be evaluating me over the years. So, now I have the offer, and now I'm planning on coming up pretty soon."
When you think about your first trip to Pittsburgh, what comes to mind?
"I'm hoping to see great connections with the players and the coaches. Not only yourself, but how the players play, the offense they run, and just everything that I can do when I get there, that I can improve on, what they can help develop me into."
