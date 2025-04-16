Five Key WPIAL Pitt Football Recruits
With a quarterback, a receiver, and two safeties committed to the Pitt Panthers 2026 class, what comes next?
The ACC program hosted a wide range of recruits throughout spring camp. Next on the agenda from a big-picture perspective is the official visit season kicking off in June.
Looking ahead to the remaining 2026 cycle, here are five prospects from the WPIAL that should be considered priorities and potential impact players for the Pitt Panthers.
- LB Colsen Gatten (Central Catholic)
It was a pleasant surprise for avid Pitt fans when local linebacker Colsen Gatten visited during spring camp and lined up an official visit for June.
He’s one of the highest-profile prospects considering the Panthers, carrying Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and others on his offer list.
Gatten is a very athletic linebacker with speed, a versatile defender who may be capable of playing any of the three roles at his position should he choose Pitt.
- DB Lawrence Timmons (Pine-Richland)
Last season, the son of a former Steelers linebacker, Lawrence Timmons was stellar as a junior. He logged 42 tackles, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and four defensive touchdowns (two pick-sixes, two fumble recovery scores).
He also recorded 40 catches for 755 yards and eight touchdowns.
This is one of the most high-value recruits on the board, a high-three-star recruit with offers from Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Maryland, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and others.
Timmons was on campus during the spring and Pitt fans can expect him to return later this off-season.
- DT Lincoln Hoke (North Allegheny)
Last season as a junior, Lincoln Hoke logged 66 total tackle, nine-and-a-half tackles for loss, six-and-a-half sacks, two forced fumbles, two blocked field goals, and an interception. The quick-triggered defensive tackle was a standout player at North Allegheny, helping lift the squad to a 6A runner-up finish, losing the title game to Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
Hoke is a natural defensive lineman with sharp technique and excellent first-step quickness. This makes sense given his father Chris Hoke played the position with the Pittsburgh Steelers for over a decade.
With Sean FitzSimmons and others in the back end of their college careers, Pitt needs to begin developing quality interior defensive linemen. It’s why Hoke should be considered a particularly important recruit.
- LB/Edge Reston Lehman (Peters Township)
Arguably one of the most purely talented prospects on the board, whether he ends up playing linebacker or edge, Reston Lehman has the length and the pure talent to become an impact player on the Power Four stage.
Rated four stars via 247Sports Composite, Lehman carries offers from Arizona, Boston College, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and others.
His head coach believes Lehman will best suit the mike linebacker position if he doesn’t shine his brightest on the edge.
- TE Lucas Shanafelt (Peters Township)
At 6'3.5", 240 pounds, carrying an Ivy League-caliber academic profile, Lucas Shanafelt is an intriguing option at tight end, an important position for the Panthers in the 2026 cycle.
Shanafelt has several years of wide receiver play under his belt. But last season, an unexpected move, Shanafelt moved to defensive tackle where he often dominated.
It’s an excellent position versatility that stands out in a big way, and it's why the rest of his transition to the tight end position should go well for the nearby prospect.
Stanford offered not long ago, the Palo Alto squad is capable of being very competitive for the Pittsburgh-area recruit.
