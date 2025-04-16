Second Pitt WR Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers had another one of their wideouts decide to leave the program in recent days.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Cameron Monteiro announced on Twitter that he is leaving Pitt after one season and will have four years of eligibility.
Monteiro hails from Brockton, Mass. and played for Brockton High School, about 25 miles south of Boston.
He compiled over 2,000 all-purpose yards during his junior and senior seasons at Brockton, playing as a receiver, running back and a punter. His play earned him Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) Division I All-State and The Enterprise All-Scholastic honors.
Monteiro was a three-star recruit and a top recruit in Massachusetts in the Class of 2024, picking Pitt over his two other finalists of Kentucky and Virginia on June 14, 2023.
He would enroll early in January 2024, participating in spring practices these past two seasons. He also traveled with the team for some road games and played in two contests, in the 73-17 blowout of FCS program Youngstown State in Week 4 and the 48-46 loss in six overtimes to Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit.
Since he only played in two games, Monteiro maintained his redshirt and will have four years left wherever he chooses to go.
He is the second wide receiver from Pitt that entered the transfer portal following spring practices, joining redshirt sophomore Andy Jean, who transferred in from Florida on Jan. 4.
Monteiro is also the seventh player from the Panthers that entered the transfer portal this past week, along with offensive linemen in fellow redshirt freshmen, Moritz Schmoranzer and Adham Abouraya, plus walk-on twin duo of redshirt sophomores, Brody and Graysen Riffe. Redshirt senior tight end Jake Renda also entered the portal.
Pitt added to their wide receiver corps in the winter transfer portal window in sixth year Deuce Spann from Florida State and redshirt sophomore Cataurus "Blue" Hicks from Louisville.
They Panthers also have returning starting wide receivers in redshirt senior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., senior Censere "C.J." Lee and junior Kenny Johnson. They also bring back two scholarship wide receivers in redshirt sophomore Zion Fowler-El and redshirt freshman Tyreek Robinson.
Pitt added three wide receivers from their Class of 2025, who all enrolled early. This features Tony Kinselr out of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Fla., Bryce Yates from Matoaca High School in Chesterfield, Va. and Cameron Sapp from Miami Palmetto High School in Miami.
