Pitt Loses Fourth OL to Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have seen a few players leave the football program following the end of spring practices.
Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Moritz Schmoranzer announced that he he will enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.
Schmoranzer hails from the Germany in the town of Langenfeld in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, with a population of around 60,000.
He would move to Virginia before his sophomore year of high school in 2021 and played for North Cross School in Roanoke, a college preparatory boardings chool.
Schmoranzer played both sides of the line and excelled, earning Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division II All-State honors, making the First Team offense and Second Team defense.
He also led North Cross to a 21-3 record over his final two seasons and back-to-back VISAA Division II state championships.
Schmoranzer had four schools in his finalists, but would commit to Pitt on June 30, 2023, picking them over Miami, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
He enrolled mid-year to Pitt as a member of the Class of 2024 in January, as he participated in spring practices before last season and this season too.
Schmoranzer never saw the field this past season and redshirted, giving him four years of eligibility wherever he chooses to go.
He is the fourth offensive lineman from the Panthers that entered the transfer portal after spring practices, along with fellow redshirt freshman Adham Abouraya and walk-on twin duo in redshirt sophomores, Brody and Graysen Riffe.
Schmoranzer is also the sixth player from Pitt that has left for the transfer portal following the Spring Game, along with redshirt senior tight end Jake Renda and redshirt sophomore wide receiverAndy Jean, who transferred in from Florida on Jan. 4.
Pitt added three transfer offensive lineman in the winter window, in sixth year Jeffrey Persi from Michigan, redshirt senior Keith Gouveia from Richmond and redshirt junior Kendall Stanley from Charlotte.
They also have returning starters in redshirt junior Ryan Baer, redshirt senior Lyndon Cooper and junior BJ Williams.
The Panthers have a number of scholarship offensive lineman headed into 2025. This includes redshirt senior Terrence Enos Jr., redshirt juniors in Isaiah Montgomery and Jackson Brown, redshirt sophomores in Ryan Caretta and Tai Ray and redshirt freshmen in Caleb Holmes, Jiavanni Cooley and Mason Lindsay.
They also have four incoming offensive lineman in the Class of 2025, who signed their National Letter of Intent on Dec. 4.
This includes Shep Turk from nearby Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, PA, Torian Chester from Westover High School in Albany, GA, Jordan Fields out of North Shore High School in Houston and Akram Elnagmi, who hails from the NFL Academy in London, U.K.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Announces 2025 Choice Awards Winners
- Veteran Pitt RB May Not Be Ready for Fall Camp
- Pitt OL Departs for Transfer Portal
- WATCH: Pitt Spring Game Highlights
- Pitt Twin Walk-On OL Duo Enters Transfer Portal
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt