Pitt Offers Former Steelers Star's Son
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers football offered a former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker's son, who is one of the better local recruits.
Lawrence "Jay" Timmons, son of former Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons, plays for nearby Pine Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pa. and announced the offer from Pitt assistant head coach/safeties coach Cory Sanders.
Timmons is a junior, in the Class of 2026, and plays both defensive back and wide receiver for the Rams, but most college teams will likely look at him as a defensive back.
He had four catches for 81 yards and a touchdown for Pine-Richland, as the won the WPIAL Class 5A Title, 20-9 over Peters Township at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 24. He also added a rush for 21 yards, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and two tackles.
Timmons currently holds offers from five other schools, in rival West Virginia, Temple and MAC schools in Akron, Eastern Michigan and Toledo.
247Sports is the only recruiting site to rank him so far, doing so as a three-star, No. 15 in Pennsylvania and the No. 22 cornerback in the Class of 2025.
Timmons lives with his mother and his two siblings, Luke and Leah, in Gibsonia. His brother Luke is a freshman and plays football, while his sister Leah runs track, according to an interview he gave with Brad Everett of Pittsburgh Union Progress.
He was a first-team all-conference pick this season and has lead Pine-Richland with 30 catches for 341 yards and six touchdowns, as well with four interceptions.
He stands at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, just a tad smaller than his father, who stood 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds during his time with the Steelers, but Timmons is a different player, who displays his athleticism in different ways to succeed on both sides of the ball.
Timmons visited Pitt for their season opener, a 55-24 blowout of Kent State on Aug. 31 at Acrisure Stadium. He has also visited Michigan, Penn State, WVU, Cincinnati and Eastern Michigan for games as well in 2024.
WPIAL Class of 2026 with Pitt Offers
Davieon Taylor-Aliquippa, LB (West Virginia Commit)
Colsen Gatten-Central Catholic, LB/ATH
Brendan Alexander-Central Valley, OL/DL
Matt Sieg-Fort Cherry, QB/S (Penn State Commit)
David Davis-Imani Christian, DB/RB
Reston Lehman-Peters Township-TE/Edge
Lawrence "Jay" Timmons: Pine-Richland: DB/WR
Da'Ron Barksdale-Steel Valley
Kyshawn Robinson-Westinghouse (City League) (Top 6)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Falls to Wisconsin in Greenbrier Tip-Off
- Pitt Guard Suffers Injury, Leaves Game
- Pitt Men's Soccer Defeats Cornell in NCAA Tournament
- Pitt Wrestling Defeats Rival Lehigh
- No. 1 Pitt Volleyball Sweeps NC State
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt