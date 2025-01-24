Former Pitt WR Enters Transfer Portal Again
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers player entered his name into the transfer portal, making this the third time in his college career.
Wide receiver Myles Alston announced on Twitter that he is in the transfer portal, where he'll look to play his final season of college football with a new school.
Alston hails from Virginia Beach, Va. and played for Ocean Lakes High School. He made 17 catches for 212 yards, 12.5 yards per reception, and a touchdown, plus a pick-six as a junior in 2019. He didn't play as a senior in 2020, as there was no season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
247Sports and Rivals both rated Alston as a three-star in the Class of 2021, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 69 athlete and No. 25 recruit in Virginia and Rivals ranking him the No. 19 player in the state.
Alston committed to Pitt and enrolled mid-year, participating in spring practice. He didn't play in any games and redshirted in the 2021 season, serving as a member of the ACC Championship team.
He played 31 snaps over seven games at wide receiver in the 2022 season and nine snaps on special teams in the home loss to Georgia Tech.
Alston stayed with the Panthers for spring practice in 2023, but would enter the transfer portal following the spring game.
He ended up close to home, heading to Old Dominion, where he played in just one game in the 2023 season, a 10-9 win over Texas A&M Commerce.
Alston saw the most action of his career in 2024, starting all 12 games at wide receiver for the Monarchs and making 23 catches for 246 yards, 10.7 yards per reception.
He twice made a season-high five catches, for 40 yards in the 23-19 road loss to South Carolina in the season opener and for 38 yards in the 20-14 home loss to East Carolina in Week 2. He also accumulated a season-high 55 yards over three catches in the 45-37 road loss to Coastal Carolina in Week 6.
Alston has one last season to put it all together in college, before heading on to the pro ranks.
