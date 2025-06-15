Pitt Football Lands 2026 4-Star OL
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers landed one of their top football recruits for the future, who will help make their offense even better.
Day'jon Moore, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced on Instagram that he committed to Pitt following his official visit this weekend.
Moore plays for Willis High School in Willis, Texas, about 45-50 miles north of downtown Houston. He led his team to a 12-1 record and an 8-0 in their district, as they made the regional semifinals. He earned First Team All-District honors for his play last season.
He stands 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, using his frame to overpower defensive ends at left tackle, making the occasional pancake. He also moves well for his size, creating holes for his running back to exploit, and also makes ample time for his quarterback in pass protection.
Moore holds offers from many Power 4 programs, including ACC schools in Florida State, Georgia Tech and SMU, Big Ten schools in Nebraska and Ohio State, Big 12 schools in Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, TCU and Texas Tech and SEC schools in Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
He also holds offers from American Athletic schools in Tulane and UTSA and Mountain West schools in New Mexico San Diego State and UNLV.
Pitt offered Moore back on Jan. 24, with defensive coordinator Randy Bates, who recruits Texas heavily, visiting in school for the offer and then for a home visit on Jan. 30, making Moore a top priority.
Moore made an official visit to Maryland Memorial Day weekend and had one other official visit scheduled, to SMU for next weekend, June 20-22,
On3 and ESPN both rate Moore as a four-star, with On3 ranking him No. 204 in the nation, No. 9 interior offensive lineman and No. 28 recruit in Texas and ESPN ranking him No. 293 in the country, No. 16 offensive guard and No. 37 in the state.
247Sports and Rivals both rate Moore as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 55 as an interior offensive lineman and No. 105 in Texas, while Rivals ranks him No. 43 at his position and No. 88 in the state.
Pitt now has five commitments in the Class of 2026 from Texas. This includes three-stars in quarterbacks in Angelo Renda from Carroll High School in Southlake and Corey Dailey from Seguin High School in Seguin, offensive tackle Nicholas Howard from Pearland High School in Pearland and wide receiver Wyatt Villarreal from Celina High School in Celina.
The Panthers also have four offensive line commitments in the Class of 2026 along with Moore and Howard, with John Curran from Pine-Richland High School in Gibsonia, Pa., plus Michael Van Der Oord from St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio.
Pitt has 19 commitments, including four from this weekend. Dailey and Moore make up two of the four commitments, with the other two still unaccounted for.
