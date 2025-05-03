Pitt Offer Report: Blue-Chip WPIAL Kicker Harran Zureikat
When it comes to recruiting a placekicker this cycle, it would be fair to say the Pitt Panthers are favorably situated.
In the 2026 recruiting cycle, arguably the best prospect the nation has to offer just happens to be local. In fact, Google Maps says the distance from Harran Zureikat's high school and the University of Pittsburgh is just 10.5 miles by car.
Better yet, not only is the Fox Chapel High School rising senior probably the best 2026-class kicker from coast to coast, Zureikat might be the best punter, too. And the Panthers made clear that as a staff, they agree with Kohl's rankings - placing the 6-foot, 180-pounder No. 1 and No. 2 among kickers (the former) and punters (the latter) nationally - when a full scholarship was offered on Saturday.
Kohl's is widely viewed as the No. 1 source on specialists in America, providing camps that serve as the best of the best in terms of development for young athletes competing in those niche roles, and evaluation for college coaches looking to acquire those specialists.
"Zureikat dominated Kohl's National Scholarship Camp in July of 2024! He was clearly the best 2026 kicker at camp and won the field goal and kickoff competitions," Kohl's evaluation read on kohlskicking.com.
"His scores of 34/36 on field goals and 108.28 points on kickoffs beat many D1 offered players in the 2025 class," Kohl's evaluation continued. "He has great ball-striking skills and has really separated himself as a kicker!"
The Panthers have officially joined Akron, Boston College, Maryland, and Syracuse among Zureikat's scholarship offers. At the end of the month, he's set to arrive at his first official visit at Boston College as prospects from across the country will arrive on May 30 for the multi-day event.
Zureikat took a recruiting trip with the Panthers last June, and he attended the home game versus Clemson in November.
Without question, Panthers special teams coordinator Jacob Bronowski was thrilled when the staff collectively decided it was worth spending a precious scholarship on a kicker this cycle, so long as one of its 85 spots was filled by the local specialist.
