Pitt Basketball Hosts 2026 4-Star Wing
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers hosted Class of 2026 four-star 3-and-D wing Anthony Felesi for an official visit this week, he announced on his Instagram.
Felesi, a 6-foot-5 and 180-pound small forward from Hurricane, Utah, plays his high school basketball at Utah Prep. He is ranked as the No. 2 player from Utah, the No. 25 small forward in the class and the No. 60 player nationally by the 247Sports Composite.
ESPN has Felesi as the No. 4 player from Utah, the No. 30 player at his position and the No. 76 player in the ESPN 100. Rivals has Felisi listed as a shooting guard and ranks him as the No. 2 player from Utah, the No. 15 shooting guard in the class and the No. 60 player nationally.
Rivals also gives Pitt a 13.5% to land Felesi. Louisville has the same odds, followed by San Diego State at a 16.2% chance, USC at an 18.9% chance and UCLA at a 21.6% chance. Felesi also received offers from BYU, Houston, Creighton, Oregon and Mississippi State.
According to 247Sports, Felesi visited Pitt on Sept. 2 and is set to visit San Diego State on Sept. 6, followed by USC on Sept. 14, UCLA on Oct. 22 and Louisville for a second time on Oct 25.
According to Rivals, Felesi previously visited Houston and BYU in the spring and visited Louisville on Aug. 25.
Felesi has averaged 14.3 points, 2.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game across 30 appearances at Utah Prep, according to MaxPreps. Felesi only has six games listed from his junior season. He averaged 13.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.2 blocks in those six games.
Felesi is one of five small forwards the Panthers have offered in the Class of 2026. Pitt has also offered four-stars Abdou Toure, Luca Foster, Ethan Mgbako and VCU commit Sammy Jackson.
Mgbako officially visited Pitt in June, while Toure and Foster each visited Pitt last fall. The Panthers also visited four-star guard Jasiah Jervis on Sept. 3.
