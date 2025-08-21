Pitt Basketball Makes Top 8 for 4-Star 2026 Guard
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers basketball has cracked another recruit's top eight, as they look to build their future recruiting classes.
Class of 2026 four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis listed the Panthers in his top 8 schools on Aug. 20. Jervis first received an offer from Pitt last September.
Jervis listed ACC foe NC State, along with Texas, Michigan State, Illinois, Florida, Oregon and Tennessee in his top eight.
Jervis also held offers from Georgia, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John's, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest before announcing his top eight schools.
He will also make an official visit to Pitt on Sept. 12, the third school on his list.
Jervis, a 6-foot-4 and 190-pound guard, plays at Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y. He is ranked as the No. 10 shooting guard and the 63rd-best player nationally by the 247Sports Composite.
Rivals lists Jervis as the No. 12 player at his position and the No. 47 player nationally, while ESPN lists him at No. 6 out of all shooting guards and No. 50 in the nation.
In his junior season, Jervis averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 49% from the field and 45% from deep, according to MaxPreps. He helped lead Archbishop Stepinac to a 26-4 record and 14-1 in their division.
Jervis averaged 9.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 50% from the field and 45% from the arc a year prior. He was a key player in the Crusaders' 26-4 season that ended in a CHSAA Championship title.
In addition to his visit with Pitt, Jervis is expected to make stops at the other seven schools on his list. Jervis is expected to make his first stop at NC State on Aug. 28, then Michigan State on Sept. 5, Texas on Sept. 19, Illinois on Sept. 26, Oregon on Oct. 10, Florida on Oct. 17 and Tennessee on Oct. 24.
Pitt has also offered four-star guards Quincy Wadley, Adam Oumiddoch, Jermal Jones and Steven Reynolds, along with two of Jervis' high school teammates, four-stars Darius Ratliff and Adonis Ratliff.
The Panthers have yet to tally a commitment to the 2026 recruiting class, but are now up to 15 offers.
