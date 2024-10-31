Pitt Basketball Predicted to Miss Out on 2025 Target
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers basketball will likely miss out on one of their top targets in the Class of 2025, which his commitment decision looming.
Amari Evans, a four-star wing, will make his commitment decision on Nov. 1 at 6:45 p.m., picking between his final three schools in Pitt, Tennessee and Xavier.
Evans took an official visit to Pitt June 23-25 and an unofficial visit during Christmas break, building his relationship with the coaching staff and receiving the offer. He also took official visits to Tennessee, Aug. 30-31, and Xavier from Sept. 14-15.
Writers from 247Sports, Rivals and On3 all predict that he will choose Tennessee, spurring Pitt.
Colby Giacubeno of InsideMDSports at 247Sports put out a "Crystal Ball" for Evans to commit to Tennessee with "Medium" (6) confidence. Travis Barnham, also of the same publication, put out a "Crystal Ball" with High (7) confidence.
Barnham is a perfect 12-of-12 on predictions and Giacubeno is 37-of-38 on Crystal Balls, both in the Class of 2025.
Houston Wilson and Richard O'Leary of Rivals both forecasted Evans to commit to Tennessee. Jamie Shaw and Joe Tipton of On3 also both placed RPMs (Recruiting Prediction Machine) for Evans to chose Tennessee.
Evans started out his high school career in Pittsburgh at Bishop Canevin, but would transfer to Our Savior Lutheran in Bronx, N.Y. He is now with Overtime Elite and playing in Atlanta, Ga.
247Sports ranks Evans as a four-star, No. 80 in the nation and the No. 18 small forward in the Class of 2025. On3 rates him as a three-star, No. 128 in the country and the No. 32 shooting guard, while ESPN ranks him a four-star, No. 77 in the U.S., No. 25 in the Southeast Region and No. 20 small forward.
Evans is also teammates with five-star guard Meleek Thomas on the New Heights Lightning NYC on the Nike Circuit and on the City Reapers with Overtime Elite.
He is a versatile guard that plays great defensively, using his long wingspan to make steals, rebounds and blocks on opponents. He also loves to drive and the rim and pull up from behind the arc, spacing the floor to allow his other teammates to score easier baskets.
Evans averaged 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, respectively, playing on the EYBL Circuit and he earned Overtime Elite Defensive Player of the Year honors earlier this year
He previously announced a top 10 schools list back on July 27, which had Big East schools in Georgetown and Villanova, SEC teams in Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, plus Illinois and TCU.
He also held offers from Big East schools Marquette and Providence, plus Bryant, Cal Poly, Fordham, Georgia, Manhattan, Old Dominion, Penn State, Pepperdine, Robert Morris and Sam Houston State.
Four-star guard Isaiah Denis, who has Pitt in his final six schools, will make his commitment decision a day later on Nov. 2. Thomas also has Pitt in his final seven schools, but doesn't have a commitment date yet.
Pitt has one commitment in the Class of 2025 in four-star guard Omari Witherspoon who plays for St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.
