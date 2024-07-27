Pitt Lands in Top 10 for 4-Star Target
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have made strides in their basketball recruitment, making the top 10 schools for Class of 2025 four-star guard Amari Evans, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
The other schools to join Pitt include Big East schools Georgetown, Villanova and Xavier, SEC teams in Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M, plus Illinois and TCU.
Evans took an official visit to Pitt June 23-25 and an unofficial visit during Christmas break, building his relationship with the coaching staff and receiving the offer.
Tipton also revealed that Evans will make four more official visits to Tennessee Aug. 30-31, Ole Miss Sept. 6-8, TCU Sept. 14-15 and Xavier Sept. 20-22. He took unofficial visits to Oklahoma State and Tennessee prior.
Evans started out his high school career in Pittsburgh at Bishop Canevin, but would transfer to Our Savior Lutheran in Bronx, N.Y. He is now with Overtime Elite and playing in Atlanta, Ga.
247Sports ranks Evans as a four-star, No. 108 in the nation and the No. 16 shooting guard in the Class of 2025. On3 also rates him as a four-star, No. 85 in the country and the No. 21 shooting guard in the Class of 2025. ESPN ranks him No. 78 in the U.S., No. 23 in the Southeast Region and No. 5 in Georgia.
Evans is also teammates with five-star guard Meleek Thomas on the New Heights Lighnitng NYC on the Nike Circuit. Thomas will join him at Overtime Elite for his senior season.
He is a versatile guard that plays great defensively, using his long wingspan to make steals, rebounds and blocks on opponents. He also loves to drive and the rim and pull up from behind the arc, spacing the floor to allow his other teammates to score easier baskets.
Evans averaged 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, respectively, playing on the EYBL Circuit and he earned Overtime Elite Defensive Player of the Year honors earlier this year
He also held offers from Big East schools Marquette and Providence, plus Bryant, Cal Poly, Fordham, Georgia, Manhattan, Old Dominion, Penn State, Pepperdine, Robert Morris and Sam Houston State.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is one of five players that from the Class of 2025 that Pitt will host for official visits. This includes Thomas, who starred at nearby Lincoln Park and was a high school teammate with incoming freshman Brandin Cummings, plus Derek Dixon, Isaiah Denis and Davion Hannah.
