Pitt Basketball Reaches Out to WVU Transfer
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are scouring the country for talent for the next season and have looked at players from rival schools.
George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now and The Portal Report reported that Pitt reached out to West Virginia transfer guard Jonathan Powell.
He's also received interest from ACC schools in Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina and Virginia Tech, Big East schools in Creighton, Georgetown and Xavier, Big Ten schools in Ohio State and Oregon, Big 12 schools in Cincinnati, Kansas State and Oklahoma State, plus Ole Miss.
Powell played for Centerville High School in Centerville, Ohio, about 15 miles south of Dayton. He Averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting 46.6% from the field and nearly 40% from 3-point range as a senior in 2023-24.
His play earned him Division I Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year honors and he led Centerville to the Division I state championship game.
ESPN rated Powell as a four-star in the Class of 2024, the No. 35 small forward, No. 21 player in the Midwest region and the No. 6 player in Ohio. 247Sports, Rivals and On3 all rated him as a three-star.
Powell originally committed and signed his national letter of intent to Xavier, but would request his release from his national letter of intent on May 3 and committed and signed with WVU and first-year head coach Darian DeVries on May 6.
The 6-foot-6 freshman started 23 of the 32 games he played in for the Mountaineers this past season. He averaged 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 37.8% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range and 48.0% from the foul line.
Powell had one of his best games in the 86-62 loss to Pitt on the road in the Backyard Brawl on Nov. 15. He scored 16 points, second highest total on the season, with four 3-pointers.
DeVries took the Indiana head coaching job following the season and Powell is one of a few WVU players in the transfer portal right now. Powell has three years of eligibility left.
Pitt has contacted numerous transfers, including Milwaukee forward Jamichael Stillwell, who is planning a visit.
