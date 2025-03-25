Pitt Guard Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers lost one of their young, promising guards, who is leaving the program.
Arman Jovic of PDT Scouting reported that Pitt freshman guard Amsal Delalić is entering the transfer portal, according to his agent Stevan Petrovic of Agency55.
Delalić functions as a wing, standing at 6-foot-8, and hails from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He played during the 2023-24 season for Boruc Nektar a team in the Bosnia - Division I, where he made appearances in 23 games.
He averaged 23.0 minutes, 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, respectively, while shooting 43.6% from the field, 41.6% from 3-point range and 79.7% from the foul line.
Delalić turned 21 in July 2023, but since he hadn't played collegiate basketball, he had four years left of eligibility before coming to Pitt. Eurospects also ranked him as the No. 26 player born in 2003 in Europe.
He committed to Pitt on May 17, 2024 and joined fellow freshmen in guard Brandin Cummings from Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa. and forward Amdy Ndiaye from Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Conn.
Delalić suffered a set back early on, with injury to his shooting hand in practice back on Sept. 26, that kept him out for six weeks and made him miss the first two games of the season.
He started two games, both on the road, a 91-88 comeback, overtime win over Ohio State on Nov. 29 and a 90-57 blowout loss vs. Mississippi State in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 4.
Delalić played a small role for the Panthers this season, appearing in 21 games and averaging 13.4 minutes, 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 46.2% from the field, 35.3% from 3-point range and 50.0% from the foul line.
He scored in double-digits just once, with 14 points on 6-for-13 shooting in a 74-65 home win over Miami at home on Feb. 15.
Delalić is the second Pitt player that departed for the transfer portal this offseason, along with redshirt freshman forward Marlon Barnes Jr. He'll have three years left of eligibility wherever he goes.
The Panthers have returning guards in rising junior Jaland Lowe, rising sophomore Brandin "Beebah" Cummings" and incoming four-star freshman guard Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Guillermo Diaz Graham
Forward Jorge Diaz Graham
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Jaland Lowe
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
