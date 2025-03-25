Pitt Loses Diaz Graham Twins to Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue losing players to the transfer portal, including two of their tallest players.
Pitt junior forwards and twins, Jorge Diaz Graham and Guillermo Diaz Graham, are both entering the transer portal, according to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, who got the news from Deirunas Visockas and Guillermo Bermejo of Gersh Sports.
The Diaz Graham twins hail from the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of North Africa. They both earnedan invite to the Spain U20 National Team for competition in the 2022 FIBA U20 European Championship in Montenegro, with Guillermo Diaz Graham playing substantial minutes.
Both players headed to the United States for high school, playing for powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
The two players committed to Pitt in the summer of 2022 and joined ahead of the 2022-23 season.
They both played a small roll as freshmen, but helped Pitt have a solid season, 24-12 overall and 14-6 in ACC play, ending a seven-season NCAA Tournament drought. Both players also made big plays, as they defeated Mississippi State in the First Four and then Iowa State in the Round of 64.
Guillermo Diaz Graham played all 33 games the following season, but Jorge Diaz Graham suffered an ankle injury and had surgery, ending his season in mid-January.
The twins came back for this past season and Guillermo Diaz Graham played in all 32 games, starting 25 of them, while Jorge Diaz Graham played in 29 games, starting none of them.
Guillermo Diaz Graham finished his three seasons with Pitt playing in 98 games with 35 starts, averaging 17.6 minutes, 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting, 45.5% from the field, 34.1% from 3-point range and 64.7% from the foul line.
Jorge Diaz Graham ended his time with the Panthers playing in 76 games and starting one, averaging 8.7 minutes, 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 39.9% from the field, 38.3% from 3-point range and 77.2% from the foul line.
The twins will have one season of eligibility left, wherever they choose as their next destination.
They are also the third and fourth players on the Panthers that departed for the transfer portal after the season, joining freshman guard Amsal Delalić and redshirt freshman forward Marlon Barnes Jr.
Pitt also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
Pitt has just five returning scholarship players heading into next season in rising senior forward Cameron Corhen, rising junior Jaland Lowe, rising redshirt sophomore forward Papa Amadou Kante and rising sophomores in guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummigns and forward Amdy Ndiaye.
The Panthers also have incoming freshman guard Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Jaland Lowe
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Guard Enters Transfer Portal
- Pitt Football WPIAL Target Chooses Penn State
- Pitt Football Offer Report: 2026 CB Chance Collins
- Mid-Major Transfer Forward Planning Pitt Basketball Visit
- Despite Scrimmage Woes, Pitt Offense Progressing
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt